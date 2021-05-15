A soldier disinfects another after proceeding with the sterilization of a center for the elderly in Vigo (Pontevedra) in April 2020. OSCAR CORRAL / EL PAÍS

The Government admits that in the first months of the health crisis it had to make decisions with “partial or little updated information” on the real scope of the pandemic, since the Spanish epidemiological surveillance system was not prepared to process such volume of data with the speed required “for correct decision-making.” Although the latest Annual National Security Report does not detail what decisions it refers to, the most controversial decisions then were allowing the March 8, 2020 marches, not imposing the use of masks or not declaring a state of alarm until March 14.

It is not the first time that the Government recognizes that it was slow to react to the pandemic, but it does put it in writing in a document sent to Congress. In the absence of a critical balance of the management of the covid, the report approved by the National Security Council – chaired by the head of the Government and in which the vice presidents and the ministers of Interior, Defense and Foreign, among others, sit – it advances the lessons learned from a health crisis that has not yet ended. The most prominent: the inability of the health alert system to detect the scale of the pandemic and transfer, with “the speed that was necessary, validated information for correct decision-making.” Looking to the future, it raises its essential “updating” and “greater digitization and automation of epidemiological surveillance processes”, in the hands of the autonomous communities.

The annual report for 2020 also calls for a reinforcement of primary and hospital care, so that the national health system can react to an increase in demand for care such as that generated by the pandemic, with more than 210,000 hospitalized and 18,000 admitted to the ICU .

After verifying Spain’s dependence on essential products for the pandemic (such as masks or PCR tests), due to “the absence of planning and a strategic reserve”, it proposes to “develop the national industrial capacity for self-sufficiency” in critical situations . Finally, he points out that, although Spanish researchers are playing a “relevant” role in the development of vaccines, with 10 groups in an advanced stage, there is still a pending “effective integration” between scientists and industry, in order to rapidly convert the advancements of the first in tools against the pandemic.

Predictably, epidemics – which in the previous report ranked 10th on the list of risks to national security – have become the most dangerous and probable this year, in the opinion of the 200 experts consulted to prepare the report. , but there are others:

Cyberattacks are doubled. The lockdown led to an exponential growth in telecommuting or Internet commerce, increasing exposure to cyberattacks. The CCN-CERT, dependent on the CNI secret service, detected 82,530 cyber incidents last year, 192% more than in 2019. More than half of these cyberattacks, against public entities or strategic companies, were classified as highly or very high dangerous ; and 62 of them, critics. Although many attacks come from Russia or China, the report acknowledges the difficulty of attributing them to their governments, as they are often the work of criminal groups to whom they outsource their own espionage services. The EU and NATO, he explains, “are working on a harmonization of the requirements for an attribution” of the authorship of a cyberattack, which would allow the imposition of sanctions on the aggressor states. Cyberattacks against operators of the Spanish health system, both public and private, increased more than 300%, from 13 to 55 last year. Among its objectives: “the theft of information, especially linked to covid-19 research centers.”

The Army monitors radicalization. The Spanish Armed Forces have implemented a system of indicators to detect and assess the “risk of radicalization” of military personnel towards positions of “violent extremism”, reveals the report. This measure is part of the fight against jihadism, after some of the detainees included ex-military personnel. “The action of solitary actors or small local cells is considered the most likely option for attacks to take place in Spanish territory,” the text warns. The limitations on mobility due to the pandemic have not stopped jihadist cyberactivism, which has turned to propaganda through the network, “in the Spanish language”, to recruit followers or “activate autonomous terrorists.” For this reason, it is a priority objective to “reduce the impact” of jihadist content on the Internet by means of its “rapid elimination”. Among the new categories of terrorist is that of the “frustrated traveler”, one who has not been able to travel to Syria or Iraq to carry out jihad but keeps his desire to act intact. According to the report, some of the 37 arrested for jihadism in 2020 responded to that profile. Those who, residing in Spain, went to war were 254, according to the official count. 50 returned, 73 died and 131 have not returned. Penitentiary Institutions have under surveillance 223 inmates who entered for jihadism or, although they did so for common crimes, have been radicalized in jail.

The threat of drones. The irruption of drones at the Barajas airport on February 3, 2020, which forced 25 flights to be diverted, set off the alarms. UAVs pose four types of threats: terrorist use, collision, smuggling, and espionage. The Government is preparing the deployment of an anti-drone system at airports and a regulation that requires the identification of the operators of these flying devices.