The Government admits that in the first months of the health crisis it had to make decisions with “partial or little updated information” on the real scope of the pandemic, since the Spanish epidemiological surveillance system was not prepared to process such volume of data with the speed required “for correct decision-making.” Although the latest Annual National Security Report does not detail what decisions it refers to, the most controversial decisions then were allowing the March 8, 2020 marches, not imposing the use of masks or not declaring a state of alarm until March 14.
It is not the first time that the Government recognizes that it was slow to react to the pandemic, but it does put it in writing in a document sent to Congress. In the absence of a critical balance of the management of the covid, the report approved by the National Security Council – chaired by the head of the Government and in which the vice presidents and the ministers of Interior, Defense and Foreign, among others, sit – it advances the lessons learned from a health crisis that has not yet ended. The most prominent: the inability of the health alert system to detect the scale of the pandemic and transfer, with “the speed that was necessary, validated information for correct decision-making.” Looking to the future, it raises its essential “updating” and “greater digitization and automation of epidemiological surveillance processes”, in the hands of the autonomous communities.
The annual report for 2020 also calls for a reinforcement of primary and hospital care, so that the national health system can react to an increase in demand for care such as that generated by the pandemic, with more than 210,000 hospitalized and 18,000 admitted to the ICU .
After verifying Spain’s dependence on essential products for the pandemic (such as masks or PCR tests), due to “the absence of planning and a strategic reserve”, it proposes to “develop the national industrial capacity for self-sufficiency” in critical situations . Finally, he points out that, although Spanish researchers are playing a “relevant” role in the development of vaccines, with 10 groups in an advanced stage, there is still a pending “effective integration” between scientists and industry, in order to rapidly convert the advancements of the first in tools against the pandemic.
Predictably, epidemics – which in the previous report ranked 10th on the list of risks to national security – have become the most dangerous and probable this year, in the opinion of the 200 experts consulted to prepare the report. , but there are others:
Cyberattacks are doubled. The lockdown led to an exponential growth in telecommuting or Internet commerce, increasing exposure to cyberattacks. The CCN-CERT, dependent on the CNI secret service, detected 82,530 cyber incidents last year, 192% more than in 2019. More than half of these cyberattacks, against public entities or strategic companies, were classified as highly or very high dangerous ; and 62 of them, critics. Although many attacks come from Russia or China, the report acknowledges the difficulty of attributing them to their governments, as they are often the work of criminal groups to whom they outsource their own espionage services. The EU and NATO, he explains, “are working on a harmonization of the requirements for an attribution” of the authorship of a cyberattack, which would allow the imposition of sanctions on the aggressor states. Cyberattacks against operators of the Spanish health system, both public and private, increased more than 300%, from 13 to 55 last year. Among its objectives: “the theft of information, especially linked to covid-19 research centers.”
The Army monitors radicalization. The Spanish Armed Forces have implemented a system of indicators to detect and assess the “risk of radicalization” of military personnel towards positions of “violent extremism”, reveals the report. This measure is part of the fight against jihadism, after some of the detainees included ex-military personnel. “The action of solitary actors or small local cells is considered the most likely option for attacks to take place in Spanish territory,” the text warns. The limitations on mobility due to the pandemic have not stopped jihadist cyberactivism, which has turned to propaganda through the network, “in the Spanish language”, to recruit followers or “activate autonomous terrorists.” For this reason, it is a priority objective to “reduce the impact” of jihadist content on the Internet by means of its “rapid elimination”. Among the new categories of terrorist is that of the “frustrated traveler”, one who has not been able to travel to Syria or Iraq to carry out jihad but keeps his desire to act intact. According to the report, some of the 37 arrested for jihadism in 2020 responded to that profile. Those who, residing in Spain, went to war were 254, according to the official count. 50 returned, 73 died and 131 have not returned. Penitentiary Institutions have under surveillance 223 inmates who entered for jihadism or, although they did so for common crimes, have been radicalized in jail.
The threat of drones. The irruption of drones at the Barajas airport on February 3, 2020, which forced 25 flights to be diverted, set off the alarms. UAVs pose four types of threats: terrorist use, collision, smuggling, and espionage. The Government is preparing the deployment of an anti-drone system at airports and a regulation that requires the identification of the operators of these flying devices.
Iglesias never attended the CNI control commission from which the Constitutional Court has taken him
The appointment of the then second vice president of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, as a member of the Government’s delegated commission for intelligence matters, in an additional provision of the decree law on urgent measures against the pandemic, caused a considerable scandal in the parties of the right. From the PP, Ciudadanos and Vox Pedro Sánchez was accused of having handed over control of the CNI secret service to the leader of Podemos. However, the committee of which Iglesias was a member was not the body in charge of controlling the day-to-day running of the Spanish spy service, but rather an institutional committee with few functions. So few that in the long year that Iglesias has been part of it, he has not met even once, according to sources who know how it works. It should have met, because among its functions is to give the green light to the informational objectives of the CNI, which are approved at the beginning of each year, so it is assumed that those of 2020 remain in force. Iglesias in this commission did not respond to the fact that he was going to play a relevant role in it, but to the fulfillment of the coalition agreements with Podemos.
Iglesias did not even enter the commission with the additional provision of decree law 8/2020 of March 17 that has now annulled the Constitutional law, but with decree 399/2020 of February 25 that Vox also appealed, arguing that the The composition of the Delegate Commission for Intelligence Affairs was regulated by the CNI law and could not be changed by decree. Fearful that the Constitutional law would overturn the decree, the Government made the change in the decree law. The paradox is that the decree law has been annulled but the previous decree is still in force. For this reason, the third vice president Yolanda Díaz, who has replaced Iglesias, is part of the commission that controls the secret service since April 6. Maybe now meet at once.
