The Government has attended this Monday to the acts on the occasion of the day of the National Holiday in the Plaza de la Armería, inside the Royal Palace, with the background murmur of the protests against the Executive and the cheers to Felipe VI. The Kings have presided, along with their daughters, a very small celebration during which the organizations that have fought on the front line against the coronavirus have been honored. Under the slogan, “the effort that unites us”, the political class has met in a climate of total fracture. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, had a brief conversation minutes before the start of the events. It was their first meeting since the Executive declared a state of alarm in the capital and in eight other cities of the community last Friday. The second vice president, Pablo Iglesias, and the president of the Supreme Court and the General Council of the Judiciary, Carlos Lesmes, also shared a conversation in a group where the president of the Constitutional Court, Juan José González Rivas, and the President of the Senate, Pilar Llop.

Hundreds of people have gathered around the Royal Palace. His applause to the King and boos to the Government have accompanied an act in which Felipe VI has been surrounded by the members of the coalition Executive, with the components of United We Can who have publicly questioned some of the actions of the Monarch. The act was attended by the four vice presidents and the ministers, with the only absence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya. The regional presidents have also attended, except those of the Basque Country, Catalonia, Aragon, Murcia and the Balearic Islands, as well as local and military authorities, although this time there was no reception at the Royal Palace. This afternoon, Vox had called through social networks a demonstration with a vehicle against the Government in the streets of the capital.

Due to the pandemic, the traditional parade along the Paseo de la Castellana has been replaced by an act behind closed doors in the Plaza de la Armería, presided over by the royal family, which has included raising of the flag, tribute to the fallen, imposition of decorations and land parade. In the latter, 527 troops have participated, all from units deployed in Madrid, except the Legion, which has had a special role as this year marks the centenary of its foundation. Also present were representatives of civil organizations that have participated in the front line in the fight against coronavirus, such as SAMUR, SUMMA, Firefighters, Civil Protection or National Police and Municipal Police. The Eagle Patrol jets have made their traditional pass painting the Spanish flag in the sky.

This is the first National Holiday for the coalition government of the PSOE with United We Can, which has been living for weeks in an environment of obvious discrepancies, particularly in the relationship between the Executive Power and the Head of State. Pablo Iglesias has been present at the raising of flags along with the four ministers of that formation who criticized the behavior of the King after the decision of La Moncloa not to attend a judicial act in Barcelona. Iglesias has greeted the Monarch with “institutional normality”, as sources from his environment advanced. The vice president has also talked with Carlos Lesmes, president of the court that has to decide whether to be investigated by the Dina case, the piece of Villarejo case which deals with the alleged theft of the mobile of a former collaborator of the leader of United We Can, as requested last week by the judge of the National Court Manuel García Castellón.

At ten o’clock in the morning, the Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, congratulated the military deployed abroad by videoconference, in a ceremony that was held at the Ministry of Defense. Robles has told them that Spain owes them “a debt of gratitude” for being “always up to the task” and has wanted them to celebrate the National Holiday wherever they are.