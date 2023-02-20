Nadia Calviño attends the VI meeting of the Consultative Council for Digital Transformation in Madrid, this Friday in Madrid. Juan Carlos Hidalgo (EFE)

All the information from the Government on the European funds assigned to Spain will be at the service of the 10 MEPs who will scrutinize Spain’s management of its recovery plan for three days, from Monday to Wednesday. The windows are open, but the uneasiness caused by the manifest resentment of the president of the Budget committee of the European Parliament, the German Monika Hohlmeier, of the European People’s Party, in close harmony with the Spanish MEPs of the PP, flies over. This position differs from that held by the European Commission, which this Friday has unblocked the third tranche of funds: 6,000 million that join the 31,000 already received.

More information

It will not be said out loud, but in government media from the ministries and departments concerned there is talk of the arrival of “a political delegation”, in which the members of the PPE and liberal, especially the Spanish, come with prejudices about the correctness of the route of the funds. “The control mechanisms have been pushed to the maximum, with new tools and compliance with all the observations” made by the Commission, they say in government media. The same sources add that the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez; the first vice president, Nadia Calviño; the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero and the Minister of Inclusion and Social Security, José Luis Escrivá, face the European visit with the calm of someone who has done a good job. The Socialists situate the exam in the context of the electoral field, in Spain and in Brussels: in four months they play local and regional elections and in 10, the general ones; and the Europeans, a year later. In the left-wing parliamentary groups they also refer to habitual disagreements between the European Parliament and the European Commission. In this crossfire, the visit of the MEPs must take place.

From the conservative sphere of the European Parliament, the considerations that Spain had a very difficult time receiving the funds due to its poor performance have been going on since 2021. But the facts deny this, and the third tranche has just been released on the eve of the trip headed by Hohlmeier, which He has specified the purpose of his visit: “We want information on the existing systems for the monitoring and control of the mechanism, with special attention to auditing, fraud prevention, detection and cooperation with the EU institutions”. His fears are directed at a possible “absence of methodology, lack of transparency and other difficulties for the EU to verify the use of RRF funds.” [siglas inglesas del Mecanismo de Recuperación y Resiliencia]”. German politics adds that Spain has not reported sufficiently, something that is repeated by the leadership of the PP and Spanish MEPs. In the Government they have prepared to dismantle Hohlmeier’s fears, but not now, for this visit, but from before, because he has previously worked on all the objections that the European Commission has been formulating, point out the interlocutors consulted, before which he has rendered accounts. Even so, there are still requirements to be met.

The intense and not easy work with the Commission is alien to the context created by the delegation that arrives in Madrid this Monday, to which a majority of Spanish politicians interested in scrutinizing the correctness of their country have signed up. Accompanying Hohlmeier is the Portuguese, also from the EPP, José Manuel Fernandes, and the socialists Isabel García Muñoz, Spanish, and Caterina Chinnici, Italian. The composition of members of the Budget Committee is completed by Jorge Buxadé, from Vox. But there are more MEPs as “accompanying members”: Isabel Benjumea, from the PPE; Eider Gardiazabal, from Socialists and Democrats; Ernest Urtasun, from the Los Verdes group (and who belongs to En Comú Podem) and Susana Solís from the European Liberal Group (member of Ciudadanos). From that liberal group, Renew, the Bulgarian MEP Eva Maria Poptcheva also attends.

The delegation of MEPs has chosen other interlocutors during its visit, including regional councilors such as Javier Fernández-Lasquetty, the Community of Madrid’s Economy, Treasury and Employment, who has criticized that the distribution of funds “is slow” and that its design “has come from above, without counting the autonomous communities”. The delegation will also meet with those responsible for the economy of Andalusia, governed by the PP, and with the socialists of Castilla-La Mancha, Aragon and Extremadura. Business organizations, the self-employed and chambers of commerce will also offer their views on the distribution of recovery funds; a mechanism to help EU countries after the catastrophe of the pandemic. The president of the delegation will publicly offer her vision on Wednesday at noon, before returning to Brussels. The scrutiny of the European Commission continues and there is still, among other demands, the pension reform.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe