There is oxygen, but it must be transported to homes and cylinders are scarce. The families that have them in their homes, either because they bought them in their day or because they were sent from the public services, have begun to keep them in their homes for what may happen later. In addition, a fraudulent market has opened on social media that has politicians very angry. The message they send combines the plea to those people who no longer need the cylinders to return them and can serve other patients and the threat to scammers and criminals who are making a business out of misfortune. “A lot of gandalla will end up in jail, they will really pay, not only with fines,” the head of the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco), Ricardo Sheffield, threatened this Tuesday. The official has announced that the importation of gas from the United States will be increased to expand supply to northern Mexico.

Oxygen has become the most precious commodity to save lives in this covid-19 pandemic. And a vital input soon becomes a target for criminals in Mexico. The Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero, recognized in the morning that there is “a very serious problem, crime is already in the oxygen tanks.” Sheffield confirmed it a few hours later: “We have downloaded more than 100 Internet pages for fraud and abuse in prices and canceled more than 700 profiles, which will be another 1,000 this week,” said the head of Profeco. Of those profiles that cheat on the networks, about 100 “will advance in the prosecution” because there is evidence for it. Sheffield has acknowledged that oxygen cylinders are also being stolen, forcing the National Guard to escort transfers of these tanks.

Crime is putting at risk the program implemented in the area of ​​the Valley of Mexico to advance two or three days the medical discharge of patients who can complete treatment at home and leave free beds in hospitals, at the brink of capacity. For this you need to provide them with oxygen and that is not easy if there are no cylinders to fill them. Sheffield and the head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, have repeated actively and passively this morning a message to the population to return the tanks they no longer use. If they bought them, they have insured, the company will refund the money. In case of having received them free, the request is that they return them. But they have not given data on how many of these deposits are held in households. “For the love of life, return the cylinders”, they have said practically in each intervention.

The Consumer Attorney has assured that there is oxygen to guarantee the supply to the population. More than thirty plants operate in Mexico, with which agreements have been reached so that 70% of their production for industrial use becomes medicinal. In addition, imports from the United States have been used to supply the requirements of the north of the country. They have not offered data on what volume will enter Mexico through Tijuana, Ciudad Juárez and Nuevo Laredo. Not how many people served can that translate into. “There will be enough,” Sheffield said.

The current figures starkly show the desperation that many families still experience. Between the capital and the State of Mexico, 938 oxygen requirements have been requested and 684 recipes have been issued for it, but so far only 474 tanks have been installed in homes, from December 24 to January 25. “It is due to the pressure of the offer”, has justified the head of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Zoé Robledo. The long lines in the streets to recharge the tanks account for the shortage, as well as the hours of waiting to get the precious oxygen at the free delivery points, a total of four in the capital, where it is supplied from nine to six in the morning. late to 40 refills for each location.

In the absence of concrete data, those responsible have issued a desperate message appealing to the solidarity of the Mexican people. “Return the cylinders when they are no longer used, the Mexican is a noble people,” said Sheffield. And Sheinbaum has repeated it. And Zoé Robledo. The attorney has also called on the population not to fall for the deceptions that circulate by the thousands on the network: “Do not pay attention, not even out of desperation, to these offers. The stolen cylinders are for industrial use, they are not good for breathing. Or they may simply not deliver anything. A black market has been generated with the tanks ”.

This morning, another statement, on this occasion from the National Association of Small Merchants (Anpec), once again put fraud with oxygen and the rise in prices in the spotlight: “There is unscrupulous speculation that attentive criminally against human life ”. The association accuses some of the large companies, something that the Consumer Prosecutor has categorically denied: “There has been no increase in cost and we have verified it from Mérida to Tijuana. This year it was only up 4%. That comment is irresponsible [de la Anpec]. Where there is speculation is in social networks ”. The merchants association assures that a recharge that in November cost 250 pesos now comes out at 690 on average. A business that crime could not miss.