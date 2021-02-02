The Government asked this Tuesday in the United States “real, direct financial aid ” to protect the Argentine environmental heritage and criticized that international organizations demand in this context of crisis to the country a “Swiss precision” for the payment of the debt. He also highlighted the opportunities that open up to work with the new Joe Biden administration on pressing climate challenges.

In a virtual conference organized by the Argentine embassy in Washington, the Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development Juan Cabandié pointed out that the pandemic had taught that “not everything is as easy as humanity thought” and that it unleashed structural and philosophical questions about what to do. with our planet.

“There is a certainty: we cannot remain undaunted and we must take effective action to build a better world,” he said at the meeting presented by Ambassador Jorge Argüello, in which US experts on the subject also participated.

The minister pointed out that Argentina has “A double problem.” Because “it is not only the Covid crisis but the debt crisis” and that in addition to the costs of the health crisis, logistics issues and vaccines “we also have to face debt maturities,” he said. “And that is where the international credit organizations sare very demanding for our region so that we have a Swiss precision to pay the debt, ”he said.

The official said that the natural wealth of the region serves humanity, with environmental lungs, with different biodiversity systems and that to preserve them “we need financial, real, direct help to protect our national heritage.” And he clarified that “not an amount of money for financial benefit, because many countries take on debt that does not go to the real economy.”

Cabandié stressed that the Government assigns a high priority to the environmental issue and that “it assumes the climate change agenda as a state policy.” And he pointed out the opportunities that open up with the inauguration of the new US President Joe Biden who, unlike his predecessor Donald Trump, gave a great boost to caring for the environment. “I want to celebrate that the United States is back in the Paris Agreement and fostering dialogues and a firm position on the paths of global society,” he said.

The minister explained that Argentina also ratified the Paris Agreement and joined the group of countries to reduce carbon emissions to zero in 2025, as well as the proposed modification of the Forest Law, the promotion of clean energy and other initiatives. .

Lisa viscidi, an expert at the InterAmerican Dialogue, a Washington think tank, noted that “the Biden government offers opportunities for the region on climate change.” He said that the transition to clean energy requires capital and the use of new technologies and that the United States can help. “USA. it does not oblige its private banks, as China does. But it can direct investment with policies, promote private sector investment ”, He said, adding that Washington should help the region because it also helps US strategic interests.