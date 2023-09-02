The members of the Administrative Tribunal for Sport who, against the criteria of the Higher Sports Council, agreed on Friday to classify the non-consensual kiss of Luis Rubiales to the player Jennifer Hermoso during the celebrations of the Women’s Soccer World Cup as a serious offense are facing a compromised position. The reasoned petition, to which EL PAIS has had access, sent by the Government in response to the sports court to act ex officio and provisionally suspend Luis Rubiales, while it resolves the serious file initiated, is based on the damage caused to the image of Spain and its sport both nationally and internationally.

“The acts are particularly serious, since they took place in celebration of the women’s World Cup final and, therefore, were the subject of extraordinary dissemination in the international arena, directly affecting the image of Spanish sport. And this taking into account that these acts were carried out, both in the box of authorities and in the delivery of trophies, by the President of the RFEF, who is the highest representative of Spanish football ”, reads the text.

The CSD can no longer suspend Rubiales, FIFA has done so for 90 days, because it could only do so if the kiss was considered very serious. With this movement, it is now the members of the TAD who are exclusively responsible for deciding whether Rubiales’ acts and those that he may commit in the future harm the reputation of Spain. In this line, the acting President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has manifested himself this Saturday. “With all this controversy that has occurred regarding the World Cup and the Spanish women’s soccer team, I am convinced that there are many people who wonder if this has caused damage to Spain’s external image,” said Sánchez, who added: “One cannot aspire to represent Spain and make Spain look bad with attitudes and speeches that embarrass us and do not represent us.”

The reasoned request of the CSD for the TAD to provisionally suspend Rubiales states that in the introduction of the text of the new Sports Law reference is made to the representation of its leaders as a matter of public interest due to the projection of Spain not only in the field of sport, but also in the economic sphere, which is why the growth of the country is affected. “The preamble of Law 39/2022, of December 30, on Sports configures high-level sport and the representation of Spanish sport as matters of public interest, due to the outstanding projection of Spain, as well as its Autonomous Communities with powers in the matter, that this implies at an international level and that is reflected not only at the sports level, but in many other sectors of the economy that favor the growth of the State ”, can be read.

Rubiales’ actions were not limited to the aforementioned acts, according to the letter, but his subsequent actions have continued to undermine the image of Spain and may continue to do so. In this sense, the document points to the letter that, determined to maintain the rubilism, the general secretary of the federation, Andreu Camps, ordered UEFA to forward it to FIFA and that put the participation of Spanish teams and the national team in international competitions at risk: “The facts that have motivated the initiation of the disciplinary file did not end with the commission of the alleged infractions, but their effects continue to manifest themselves and are even increasing. And this due to the enormous national and international repercussion of these events. Proof of this is also the request that the RFEF sent to FIFA in order to sanction Spain, which, in addition to the image of Spanish sport, would affect clubs, players, coaches and third parties in general.

Although the interim president of the federation, Pedro Rocha from Extremadura, ordered the threatening letter to be withdrawn, the text stresses that Rubiales could harm the joint candidacy of Spain, Portugal and Morocco to organize the 2030 World Cup. “In this sense, these reputational effects Negative, which do nothing more than show the serious harm that is being done to Spanish sport even today, affect relations with international federations that could harm Spain from being granted the organization of important sporting events, such as the World Cup. football of 2030″. The economic benefits that the organization of the World Cup would provide were estimated by Rubiales himself in an interview in this newspaper at 30,000 million euros.

The decision made by the members of the TAD will be scrutinized not only in Spain. The president of the sports court, Miguel Pajuelo, is the only one who has presented a dissenting vote against not classifying the kiss as very serious, as stated in the TAD resolution, to which this newspaper has also had access. The other five who must decide whether or not to suspend Rubiales in a precautionary manner are the members Eva Fernández, (State lawyer), Pilar Juárez (professor at the Carlos III University), Alfonso Ramos del Molins (State lawyer), Marina Adela Porta Serrano (State attorney) and Jaime Caravaca (State attorney). The latter, as EL PAÍS announced, is the nephew of Ramón Caravaca, who is associated with the GC office, directed by the federation’s external legal advisor, Tomás González Cueto.

The opinion of the TAD includes the request for abstention in the vote of Jaime Caravaca requested by the soccer players union (AFE) and by the Association of Transparency and Democracy in Sport. “On August 30, two letters requesting the recusal of the member of this Court, Mr. Jaime Caravaca Fontán, entered this Court,” says the TAD resolution. The abstention was rejected when the court considered that both organizations are not entitled to do so. If Jaime Caravaca did not voluntarily abstain from voting, as everything seems to indicate, he could at least influence the previous deliberations with his opinion, which would question the independence of the court in its decision not to consider Rubiales’ kiss as very serious To Jennifer Beautiful.

