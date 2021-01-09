The Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, has asked this Saturday, in statements to EL PAÍS, not to create alarmism among families due to the increase in the wholesale price of electricity because that increase will not be reflected in the receipt paid by the end consumer, or will do so at most “in a few euros.” The minister has defended herself from criticism from the opposition, indicating that the Government has worked in the last two years to change the model in favor of renewable energies that ensure lower and stable prices, although she has assured that she does not share the idea of ​​creating a public electricity company as claimed by Podemos, now its partner in the Government. For Ribera, the system works correctly, and the rise in prices is explained by the increase in demand due to the storm Filomena, which has in turn triggered the prices of natural gas and CO2 emission rights.

“There is no need to generate an alarm. What is happening these days is very striking but the final effect on the consumer is going to be relative. And this is very important to understand, because at a time when people are having a hard time, generating anguish and the feeling that the electricity bill is going to go up 123% is not responsible. And furthermore, it is not true, because the receipt can go up a few euros at most ”, the minister explained to EL PAÍS.

Teresa Ribera has pointed out that the increase in wholesale electricity prices only affects consumers who have their contracts indexed to that price and only in the part proportional to the days of the peak in prices in the 30% that this cost represents in the total of the final invoice, which also has other concepts (tolls, charges and taxes) that are not affected by the market

Double standard

The minister defends herself against criticism from the opposition about the double standards applied by the PSOE when, in similar circumstances such as the cold wave of 2017, she accused the PP government, then chaired by Mariano Rajoy, of being the culprit of the increases of the light, increases that now the Executive of Pedro Sánchez attributes to “conjunctural” factors. “If something proves what is happening these days, it is that if we want reasonable and stable prices we have to go towards a 100% renewable energy system, which are those with low operating costs. And sometimes we forget that, thanks to the effort we have made in these last two years, a 40% reduction in the price of energy has been achieved and we continue working and eliminating many of the things that were overloading that price, and that they would continue to do so if we had not taken action, ”Ribera pointed out.

The fourth vice president of the Executive has recalled that the price has gone from 60-65 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) that was in May 2018, to settle in the environment of 40 euros / MWh in 2019 and 33 euros / MWh in 2020, “which has meant a very significant drop in our bills.”

No divergences with Podemos

Teresa Ribera has defended that there are no important differences on this issue with the Podemos government partners, although she admits that she is not in favor of the creation of a public electricity company as claimed by the purple party in its electoral program: “We believe that the The electricity market and the way in which electricity is produced is changing a lot and it is no longer just the classic three or four big companies, there are many more, and many more ways of producing electricity and setting prices, so we are not supporters of promoting the creation of a public electricity company ”.

The minister expresses her confidence in the proper functioning of the system, and has ruled out a priori that there has been an agreement between the electricity companies to cause the rise in electricity coinciding with the storm, although she has commissioned the National Commission of Markets and the Competition (CNMC) an investigation on the increases of these days.

“We have asked the Commission if there has been any irregular behavior by the wholesale market bidders and to confirm whether there has been any speculative positioning, some type of position retention to seek a higher price or if, on the contrary, there has been all developed in accordance with the rules of operation of the electricity market. It is good that the CNMC draws its conclusions and makes them public ”.

The system works

Ribera believes that “over the next few days and next month we will regain normalcy as this episode goes by. With all the caution and prudence, and by reinforcing the protection mechanisms of vulnerable consumers, but I believe that one should not overreact in the heat of thinking that the system does not work. We cannot separate ourselves from the European rules that determine how prices should be set in the wholesale electricity markets and it is true that there are supporters of remuneration based on the cost of each technology, but that is not compatible with the current framework ”.

In this sense, the head of Energy Transition has indicated that, despite the high increase, it is not true that record prices are being produced, nor that it is a phenomenon that affects only the Spanish market because foreseeable factors such as the winter cold wave have converged or the low contribution of renewables, with others less predictable such as the rise in the price of gas and emission rights. “In the United Kingdom there have been time slots in which the MWh has been purchased at 750 euros, and in the rest of Europe it is between 70 and 85 euros, which is not far from the prices that have been reached in Spain” .

Finally, he described “at least a little appropriate”, the criticisms that compare the management of the Community of Madrid in the supply problems of the Cañada Real, with a generalized rise in the price of electricity that affects vulnerable consumers, and that depends on the central government. “The Cañada Real thing is not a problem of electricity regulation but of social services,” the minister concluded.