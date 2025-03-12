The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, reaffirmed this Wednesday during an official visit to Finland his intention to increase the spending on security and defense as soon as possible and reach 2% in 2029. “We are going to do it,” he said. However, the Leaders of the formations that this Thursday will be seen with him in La Moncloa will not receive concrete data On how and when, since the Executive, who believes that you have to take the debate to Congress but without reaching a vote, believes that it is still very “soon.” During an appearance in the lower house, the Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, was in charge of asking for “unity” to all groups.

Executive’s socialist wing sources confirm that what is necessary to accelerate the increase in defense departure will be done, but “always under the umbrella of the law.” In the PSOE, in any case, they do not rule out that you have to submit to the opinion of the Congress any question, such as an eventual sending of troops to Ukraine after a peace agreement, a “premature” debate but has already occurred in countries such as Denmark, France or the United Kingdom.

On the other hand, from add they are committed to a Serene parliamentary debate “and not from trenches”although that also does not imply that they opt for a vote if it is not mandatory, especially taking into account the discrepancies arising in their own breast: while Izquierda Unida is opposed frontally to any rise in defense spending, the sector closest to Yolanda Díaz does not see it with bad eyes provided that it is not limited to purely military games and that it is Brussels who finance the majority of the majority of it.

Sanchez, in fact, put the table on the table need for subsidies so that the increase in military spending does not affect public coffers And he also supported Finland’s idea that the European Investment Bank (BEI) – led by former socialist minist Nadia Calviño – plays a more important role in financing the increase. However, the Government’s idea is to get all the possible money from the Contingency Fund for the General State Budgets to complete the 11,000 million euros that are needed to reach that 2% in four years, a item that is usually reserved for unforeseen and inescapable expenses.

The Executive asked the political forces in Parliament, through the mouth of the Outdoor Holder, a unanimous support for the “vital decisions required by change in world order.” “What we do in the coming weeks will depend our destiny and future,” said Minister Albares, who also demanded a single “effective and stable” response on Europe, insisting that “It is time for Europe to assume their own security in the first person“Because” the entire European project “is at stake, referring to the proposal of Rearme Plan that will mobilize up to 800,000 million euros.

Regarding this unprecedented plan, he explained that loans and facilities are going to be put in macha to provide Europe with the capabilities it requires, progressively developing the EU industry, which also believes that it will have positive effects on employment, on the development of regions and research and development.

Among the government’s leftist partners uncertainty reignsboth on the rearme and on the rise in defense spending. The opposition of ERC and EH Bildu in the Chamber to Albares’s speech was not frontal, but its position is far from a support without ambiguity. Republican Francesc Marc Ávaro agreed according to the Executive in which “or the EU is convinced of the leadership that must be assumed or will go to irrelevance,” but demanded that the increase in defense games do not involve reducing “the financing of the welfare state.” He Abertzale Oskar Matute, meanwhile, said that “climbing in militarism, warmongering and reinforcing imperialisms is not a vitally vital option.”

The toughest was Ione Belarra, general secretary of Podemos, who said that PSOE and add They will pay “what they are doing” and what Sánchez

“He will go down in history as a lord of war.” “Are you willing to go to your children?” He asked Albares, who recalled that no one has defended European troops to Ukraine until there is peace.

The PP reproaches Sánchez lack of information



The PP on the other hand qualified on Wednesday as “informal meetings” the meetings that the president will have with the parliamentary groups to deal with the main issues that vertebate the security and defense debate. His vice -secretary, Ester Muñoz, said that the leader of his party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, will go to La Moncloa because the PP is a state party and has been summoned, but reproached that they have not provided any information about the appointment. In this regard, he said that it is “Difficult” support Sánchez Because the popular are unaware of “where” they consider that “it has no plan” and, therefore, the PP will “listen.”





The deputy ratified the surprise of the popular before the meeting because, in her opinion, the chief of the Executive can only speak as general secretary of the PSOE, without a clear parliamentary majority, without stability within her own government and with different positions even within adding. “Sánchez will not go on March 21 with the position of Spain, not even with that of his government. He will present himself before the European Council with the PSOE position,” he said. Therefore, he said the appointment could have taken place in Congress, instead of in Moncloa, and warned that a “unstable image of Spain before European partners in the worst possible time”. And he described as “joke” that grants Feijóo only 10 minutes more than BNG, with a deputy, or EH Bildu, with six, despite being the first force in Congress.

At the same time, the PP will raise next week in the Plenary of the lower house a non -law proposition to verify before the European Council with which parliamentary support the Executive tells to fulfill its commitments with respect to the European rearmament, the war in Ukraine and with NATO, including the increase in defense expenditure. “The PP is going to force Pedro Sánchez Already the parliamentarians and groups to be portrayed before March 21, “Muñoz said.