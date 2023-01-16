The President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang, during the elections last November in Malabo. SAMUEL OBIANG (AFP)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the head of the Delegation of the Embassy of Equatorial Guinea in Spain to ask him to clarify the causes of death of Julio Obama Mefuman, 61, a Spanish citizen, opponent of the Teodoro Obiang Nguema regime, imprisoned in a prison in Equatorial Guinea since 2020. Obama was kidnapped and tortured by senior officials of that country, according to a judicial investigation by the National Court. He has also requested pardon for Feliciano Efa Mangue, the other Spanish opponent, sentenced to 90 years for an alleged coup.

The member of the Movement for the Liberation of Equatorial Guinea III Republic (MLGE 3R) has died in a hospital in Mongomo (in the east of the country) where he was admitted on December 23, according to information provided by the Guinean authorities to the Spanish diplomatic representation in that country. The Spanish government has also asked the Spanish embassy in Malabo to ask the Guinean Foreign Ministry for more information about the circumstances of Julio Obama’s death. Before his kidnapping in 2019 in Juba (South Sudan) and imprisonment, Obama, a former member of the Spanish Army, lived with his wife and his son in Logroño.

Amnesty International has published a statement calling on President Teodoro Obiang for an independent investigation into Obama’s death and demanding that the rights of detainees in Guinean prisons be respected. “Equatorial Guinea must ensure dignified treatment for detainees, legal assistance, free from torture and mistreatment,” claims the organization.

Eyewitnesses who have testified in the case that is being followed in the National Court against the Equatorial Guinea Security leadership affirm that Julio Obama remained a prisoner in a Mongomo prison in a tiny underground cell, slept on a cement bed, without natural light He had no air, was fed food in poor condition and suffered psychological abuse. Among other tortures, he was subjected to the so-called “crocodile” torture, which consists of hanging the prisoner upside down from a long pole with his hands and feet held in shackles to cause the blood vessels to rupture due to the weight of his body.

Obama’s death occurred days after it was revealed that the Spanish justice system is investigating the kidnapping and torture of the deceased and other opponents of Carmelo Ovono Obiang, one of the president’s sons, Secretary of State for the Presidency and head of the Service Secret abroad, to the Minister of State, Nicolás Obama Nchama, responsible for Internal Security; and Isaac Ngmea Endo, Director General of Presidential Security. The first two have residence and properties in Spain.

The judicial investigation against the son of Obiang and the leadership of the Ministry of the Interior began after the presentation of a complaint to the Police by the relatives of the four disappeared opponents kidnapped by deceit in 2019 in Juba (South Sudan). With Julio Obama, the Spaniard Feliciano Efa and the Equatoguinean citizens residing in Madrid, Martín Obiang and Bienvenido Ndong, were arrested.

According to the testimony given in the case by two protected witnesses, a former prison official who has managed to flee the country, and the prisoners themselves, the three senior officials of the Government of Equatorial Guinea participated in the repeated torture sessions to which they were subjected. months before they were tried for an alleged coup in which Obama was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Official Spanish sources assure this newspaper that the Spanish consul in that country visited the Spanish citizen at this medical center on December 24. Since then, the Spanish Embassy in Malabo is unaware of more details about the fate of Julio Obama.

The trial for which Obama, Efa and the other two Equatorial Guineans residing in Madrid were sentenced has been denounced by different international organizations. According to Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, the alleged coup never took place and the hearing was held without guarantees for the defendants. The convicts have indicated that during the oral hearing they were forced to admit their alleged participation in the coup and to ask for clemency while soldiers pointed their weapons at them.

Since their kidnapping and for months, the Guinean authorities denied to the Spanish Embassy in Malabo that they were detained there and have subsequently made all kinds of difficulties for them to receive the consular assistance they should.