The Government wants Citizens to break the alliances it has with the PP and Vox in the autonomous communities and agree with the PSOE. The Minister of Finance and spokesperson for the Executive, María Jesús Montero, has defended this Thursday that the formation of Inés Arrimadas must recover the “new space” of the center-right that has been opened after the political earthquake that has been the motion of the PSOE and Cs to unseat the popular in Murcia. The minister considers that the new scenario of pacts, with the fall of the Government of Madrid, opens an opportunity for Ciudadanos to rethink what role to play on the political board and has alluded to the debacle of the liberal formation in the last Catalan elections, in those that 30 of the 36 deputies obtained in 2017 lost, going from the first force to the seventh: “It is the opportunity and the moment to rethink what the role of Citizens should be, if it does not want to be swallowed up as it has happened in Catalonia.”

According to Montero, the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, has been “permanently escaping” to the theses of the extreme right, with which he governs some autonomous communities, so he has abandoned a political space that Arrimadas should have taken advantage of. In this line, the Executive spokesperson has urged those of Arrimadas to reflect on “what they want to be when they grow up” and play “that hinge role that allows them to agree to the left and right depending on the circumstances and gives more possibilities to the parliamentary arch ”.

Montero already reached out to Ciudadanos on November 12, in the Congress of Deputies, when he insisted on negotiating the General Budgets with the formation of Arrimadas, in the face of criticism from Podemos and the ERC veto. “The moment of the country deserves it,” he defended then. The minister recalled her words this Wednesday in an interview on TVE and invited Ciudadanos to occupy their own space and not “follow” the photo of Colón, the snapshot that brought together the leaders of PP, Cs and Vox in 2019 under the slogan “a United Spain” and that served the PSOE to focus its 2019 electoral campaign on defeating “the three rights.” Now the rupture between the PP and Cs is so strong that the general secretary of the popular, Teodoro García Egea, has started an offensive to absorb Cs with an offer to all its members to join the PP.

The minister has ruled out that the new scenario puts the coalition with its government partners at risk. “United We Can have nothing to fear from the coalition, which is firm and stable.” Despite the discrepancies with those of Iglesias on issues as controversial as the Catalan conflict or housing policies, Montero has assured that they are satisfied: “The President of the Government has always expressed with absolute clarity his satisfaction with this agreement, with the measures that they have been carried out, which have been many, from the approval of the Budgets to the scholarships, and therefore there is nothing to fear ”.

The PSOE, focused on the prosperity of the motion of censure against Díaz Ayuso

If the plans of the president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, are fulfilled, Madrid will vote on May 4 and those elections will completely change the game board. Montero has assured that the PSOE is focused on the prosperity of the motion of censure that they have presented in the Community of Madrid against Díaz Ayuso and that the early elections called by the president are not held, so he has avoided entering the debate of who he would be the socialist candidate in those possible elections. “There are many candidates in the Community of Madrid, including Mr. Gabilondo, who surely represent the project we want for Spain and for Madrid.” The minister has not ruled on the possibility of Margarita Robles, the defense minister, running as a candidate. “Hopefully the motion of censure can prosper and clarify all the legal doubts that the different actors have in mind,” he has settled.