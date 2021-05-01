The Government requested this Saturday a truce to the piquetero organizations that do not march in central places until the peak of the second wave of Covid-19 passes and thus prevent the spread of infections.

“Respectfully, we ask the organizations to make a truce and that for 21 we do not mobilize even if the claims are legitimate because we are trying to stop the contagion curve”, Said Fernando“ Chino ”Navarro, secretary of Parliamentary, Institutional and Civil Society Relations.

He said that the truce request was directed at Barrios de Pie led by Humberto Tumini and the leaders of left-wing organizations that last week held rallies in front of the Ministry of Social Development and other organizations demanding increases in social subsidies.

Navarrese is one of the leaders of the Evita Movement that integrates the Front of All and said that it maintains a fluid dialogue with other organizations to prevent more marches from being held next week.

Navarro told the program Dato sobre Dato on radio Milenium that on Friday he met with President Alberto Fernández to analyze this and other issues.

He explained that the position of the Minister of Security, Sabina Frederic, “is to respect the right to mobilize because that is what the Constitution establishes.”

Navarro stressed that “we have a clear vocation to do not repress and if there is a mobilization, try to reach a consensus rationally and peacefully ”. But “we are not going to allow a parade of demonstrations that end up affecting the health of the community in general ”.

“All this is easy to say but putting it into practice is not so easy but the Ministry of National Security, the Ministry of City Security, the neighboring municipalities of Greater Buenos Aires, will have to work to prevent the mobilizations do not affect the health of society, that in itself is very beaten, “he said.

He argued that “in order to claim and return to work we have to be alive and healthy”.

Regarding the request of social organizations to vaccinate their members, he said that “he considers it a decree more than a year ago was to determine who were the essential workers, those authorized to be able to move from one place to another. In that list For more than a year the workers of the school, community canteens and picnic areas have been”.

“They are mostly women and men from social organizations, Catholic parishes, evangelical churches and NGOs. Obviously they want to be vaccinated, “he said.

Then, “was articulated with Health to do a survey to specify the amount, the health situation of those people who work in the dining rooms, but we continue to vaccinate within the framework of the national and provincial health plan ”.

“I heard some opposition journalist say that we were negotiating not to mobilize in exchange for vaccines. It is an important nonsense ”, ended Navarro.