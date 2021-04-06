In the run-up to the announcements, the Government intends to build a “homogeneous message” and “robust” that contributes to high compliance with the restrictions to contain the outbreak of coronavirus. With this premise, in the framework of the bilateral talks with the City, a specific request arose: “Let’s not anticipate our differences publicly anymore.”

That message, which the Buenos Aires head of government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta received, was a kind of non-aggression pact that was drawn up between the two administrations in view of the tripartite dialogue that Fernández proposed in the negotiation for the package of measures for the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires.

The proposal came after the telephone conversation that Alberto F. and Rodríguez Larreta had on Saturday, and that the City, through the Buenos Aires Chief of Cabinet, Felipe Miguel, publicly stated that the intention of the Buenos Aires mayor was to reinforce the controls already in force, but without imposing new restrictions, which accentuated the differences.

The version of a call in that sense from Fernández to Larreta even circulated strongly on Sunday, but it was denied by both administrations.

Beyond speculation, the issue was on the table on Monday, at the meeting between the heads of Cabinet Santiago Cafiero (Nation), Carlos Bianco (Province) and Miguel (City) and the Ministers of Health.

“The idea is to agree on the measures, and that we do not condition ourselves by raising differences in the media,” said one of the interlocutors of the meeting.

The proposal was well received by the Buenos Aires authorities, who called for silence. “Our spirit is not to confront this issue. Horacio always said that on the issue of Covid he will always coordinate with the national government, “they said close to the mayor.

Despite the fact that, as Clarín said, the Province arrived with a tough proposal, almost unacceptable for the City, which implied a “closure” of at least three weeks.

In this context, to decompress, Cafiero opened the game for each district to take its proposal of measures to adopt.

“We do not want and we are not going to impose anything, for what is defined to be fulfilled there must be consensus”, they insist in Balcarce 50. “We must be clear, we need a homogeneous and robust discourse with all sectors,” they add.

Hence the optimism that Vizzotti showed at the press conference when he was confident that “there will be an agreement.” Just in case, to show the good harmony with the City, the Minister of Health put together a management tour in a vaccination center with her Buenos Aires counterpart, Fernán Quirós.

The activity was not accidental: On Saturday, Larreta asked Fernández to send more vaccines to the City, taking into account the majority percentage of people at risk. The head of state promised to assist PAMI in the vaccination process.

However, the middle ground of agreement may revolve around a coordinated plan to control public transport and a limit to nighttime hours.

The City would agree to restrictions between 0 and 6 o’clock, while Nation and Province intend to cut off the circulation at 22 o’clock to stop contagions in activities without protocols.

There could also be an agreement on restrictions on social gatherings, but the possibility of closures in industrial and commercial activities and any change in attendance at schools would be excluded.

After closing an agreement between City and Province, Fernández will agree to agree with the rest of the provinces, as a step prior to the announcement that – in Casa Rosada they reaffirm – would be on Friday. There were governors who already made him arrive at their commitment to support new restrictions. In that sense, close to the President they highlighted the “first step” that the Mendoza “changemaker” Rodolfo Suárez took, by imposing time slots. The Interior Minister, Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro, has not yet received the order to zoom in with the leaders, although everything indicates that it will take place no later than Thursday.