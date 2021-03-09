Duro Felguera headquarters in the Gijón Science and Technology Park. EFE

The Council of Ministers has definitively unblocked the aid of 120 million to Duro Felguera. The Asturian engineering firm had been negotiating with its creditors and at the same time with the Government since last year to access the Solvency Support Fund, an instrument managed by the State Industrial Participation Society (SEPI) that was approved last July for temporarily assist companies in difficulty considered strategic. The Government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, explained on Tuesday that the firm will have a participative loan of 70 million euros, an ordinary one of 20 million and a capital contribution or, where appropriate, a new participative loan, of 30 million. .

The company had already communicated last week to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that the managing council of the Fund had given the green light to its bailout request, so the operation was pending the definitive yes of the Council of Ministers. The agreement, which avoids bankruptcy, was possible after reaching a consensus with the bank creditors (Santander, BBVA, CaixaBank, Bankia and Sabadell and Liberbank).

The Asturian company had initially requested 100 million from the Fund, an amount that last December increased to 120 million through an ordinary loan. Montero recalled that the specific weight of Duro Felguera in the Asturian economy is relevant, as it represents 1.18% of the gross added value of the region and generates 1.02% of total employment in the community. The firm, specialized in the provision of services for the industry and the manufacture of capital goods, recorded losses of 171 million in 2020.

The company will have a maximum term of seven years to repay the loans, and the agreement that has allowed the release of the 120 million includes several conditions, according to Montero. Among them, the restructuring of the debt contemplated in the viability plan, the granting of the new lines of guarantees of 80 million foreseen in that plan that will be covered by Cesce, the incorporation into the company of two directors appointed by the board Fund manager and the appointment by mutual agreement of the parties of a new CEO. As part of the rescue plan, the Principality of Asturias will “temporarily” enter the shareholding of the group. In parallel, the firm negotiates the entry of other external investors.

Plus Ultra

The airline Plus Ultra, for its part, will receive from the Fund an aid of 53 million, which will be distributed in a participatory loan of 34 million and an ordinary loan of 19 million. The company, which operates long-haul flights to Latin America – especially to Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela – will have a maximum term of seven years to repay the loans.

The company has 345 people on its staff and generates 2,500 indirect jobs. Montero has highlighted that air transport is a strategic sector in Spain due to its contribution to tourism, one of the main economic engines of the country.

The aid comes from the Solvency Support Fund, which is endowed with 10,000 million to reinforce the solvency of strategic companies, it already has three rescue operations for a total of 475 million. To those of Duro Felguera and Plus Ultra approved this Tuesday is added that of Air Europa, authorized last November.