The Russian government has approved a bill that provides for the consolidation of increased liability for violation of traffic rules (SDA). The corresponding decree was published on the site Cabinet of Ministers April 3.

It is noted that the changes will affect Art. 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Violation of traffic rules by a person subject to administrative punishment.” The document was recommended to be submitted to the State Duma in accordance with the established procedure.

Earlier, on April 2, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky said that the party will submit to the lower house of the Russian parliament a bill on the confiscation of cars from persistent violators of traffic rules. According to him, if such a decision is not made, drivers will continue to violate.

The politician expressed this opinion after the accident in the center of Moscow, which occurred on April 1. According to preliminary data, the car driven by blogger Edward Beale drove into the oncoming lane and crashed into four cars. A criminal case was initiated on the fact of the incident.

It was reported that as a result of an accident, a woman who was driving one of the cars received serious injuries and was hospitalized. The victim’s husband said that she had already had two operations. She is currently in a coma.

In January, the Kommersant newspaper reported that drivers who have committed three gross traffic violations within a year, such as driving into the oncoming lane or driving at a red light, may be deprived of their license for up to one and a half years. The Ministry of Justice plans to add this provision to the draft of the new Code of Administrative Offenses. Coordinator of the public project “Movement” Andrei Orel also commented on the proposal, calling it correct.

In turn, the director of the national public center for traffic safety Sergei Kanaev expressed the opinion that it is necessary to pay attention to the point about leaving the oncoming lane.