The Council of Ministers approved this Tuesday the redesign of the maternity supplement. It is a plus in the pension that until now only mothers with more than two children received and that the European Justice knocked down in 2019 for considering it discriminatory for men. This aid, aimed at reducing the gender gap in pensions and approved in 2016 by the PP Government, will now be recognized from the first child ―and not the second as foreseen in the previous wording―, it will have an amount of 400 euros per year by descendant and also the parents will be able to perceive it.

The objective is to compensate for the contribution gaps suffered mainly by women after having children and which creates a gender gap in pensions. The previous regulation established that this aid be recognized only to mothers and that its amount be ascendant depending on the number of children: 5% for two children, 10% in the case of having three children and 15% from four. The new wording recognizes the supplement from the first child, with a fixed amount of 400 euros per year per descendant, and provides that parents can also request it, although by default it will be granted to women.

The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, José Luis Escrivá, explained in the press conference after the Council of Ministers that the measure will cost about 700 million euros in 2021 and that it will benefit mothers by 98% of the cases. According to the calculations of his department, 30,000 more women will have access to aid when they are recognized from the first child – at the end of 2020 there were around 800,000. The minister added that the gender gap in pensions occurs mainly in the two years after having the first child, which later leads to a lower pension.

The Government’s objective is to eliminate this supplement when the gender gap in pensions is less than 5%. Currently, it reaches 30%. “We are putting the emphasis on this objective fact”, Escrivá pointed out: “With this measure we are going to achieve a significant reduction.” The Ministry of Social Security estimates that the average pension will rise by 6% and the minimum by 8% in the case of having two children.

Men who want to access the supplement must claim it and show that they have suffered a decline in their contribution base after becoming parents. Another novelty is that the new aid will also be recognized in cases of voluntary early retirement – until now its scope was limited to retirement pensions, permanent disability and widowhood. Escrivá recalled that the complement had to be modified due to the design problems it had, as ruled by the Court of Justice of the European Union in a judgment of December 2019, and because it is a recommendation made by the Pact of Toledo to reduce the gender gap. “Everything has been agreed with the social agents”, he highlighted.

Minimum vital income

The Government has also approved changes regarding the minimum vital income (IMV), due to the fact that the number of beneficiaries of this benefit is being lower than estimated. Specifically, the decree that has received the green light this Tuesday makes the concept of unity of coexistence more flexible so that it “reaches the most vulnerable situations,” Escrivá said.

“We have verified that there are situations in which access must be facilitated”, for example in the case of people who are in mobile homes or homeless, the minister has detailed. From now on, people who live in group homes, in a “temporary residence” (as in the case of divorces) and in other exceptional situations, in which the intervention of other agents is required to verify that they are met, will be able to request this aid. access requirements. For this reason, it has been approved that social services help to prove the absence of links between people who live in the same home, a situation of some people who are homeless. “We think that in this way we will be more effective”, Escrivá added.

Covid measures

The package approved on Tuesday also includes measures aimed at self-employed workers and health personnel. On the one hand, it will facilitate the access of the self-employed to benefits for covid, since a presumption of falling income has been established for those who pay taxes by objective estimation. On the other, the pension is made compatible with work to facilitate the hiring of retired health personnel and occupational disease is recognized for those health and social-health workers who have been infected in the exercise of their activity.

The Minister of Finance and Government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, added that the moratorium on the payment of mortgages and consumer loans for the most vulnerable households and the repayment of loans for tourism and transport companies with a drop in turnover of around 40% due to the pandemic. The deadline to request it extends until March 30.

Montero added that vulnerable consumers are considered to be those unemployed workers, the self-employed with a drop in sales of 40%, and family units with incomes that do not exceed the limit of three times the IPREM. Also included are households in which the mortgage loan installment and basic expenses eat up 35% of income and when the mortgage burden has multiplied by 1.3.