The Government approved this Tuesday the largest public employment offer (OEP) in history: almost 45,000 places. Specifically, the Council of Ministers gave the green light to 44,787 positions, of which 34,151 correspond to the ordinary offer (22,009 new entrants and 12,142 internal promotion), 12.2% more than in 2021, and 10,636 to the offer of stabilization of interim staff.

But as one of the great complaints of the unions is that the call processes take forever and even take years to materialize, the Executive also promised that all the calls for the ordinary offer, that is, more than 34,000, will be published before before this year ends.

The Minister of Finance and Public Function, María Jesús Montero, pointed out that this record public employment offer almost doubles the places offered in 2017 by the Government of Mariano Rajoy and explained that this “reflects the will of the Executive so that the Public Administrations have the necessary material resources and, above all, in providing a qualified and committed staff».

In addition, the Council of Ministers gave the definitive approval to the law that undertakes to lower the high temporary rate that the Public Administration has to below 8%, above 33% at present (ten points more than the private sector) , and also establishes that before June 2022 all Public Administrations must have vacancies offered to stabilize temporary employment. In this sense, Montero stressed that the General State Administration (AGE) is going to publish all these positions that are covered by interims but are permanent positions before December of this year and promised that the processes will be awarded and resolved before December 31 of 2024. “We have to solve this offer in a timely manner,” he said, for which he urged the rest of the administrations to do so “in the coming days.”

Distribution of places



Of the 34,151 positions that make up the ordinary public employment offer for this year, they are divided into 25,471 positions for the General State Administration (15,880 for free entry and 9,591 for internal promotion), 4,992 positions for the National Police and Civil Guard (4,342 for free entry and 650 internal promotion) and 1,737 for the Administration of Justice (945 free entry and 792 internal promotion).

Montero specified that 27.5% of the places that make up the 2022 offer are aimed at social cohesion and services to citizens; 19% to green and sustainable economy and 14.6% to digital transformation. In addition, 20% of the free offer of the AGE will go to STEM profiles, that is, those related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

For its part, of the more than 10,600 positions that make up the temporary staff stabilization offer, 4,692 positions are for the General State Administration and 5,945 for the Administration of Justice.