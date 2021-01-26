The council of ministers approved this Tuesday the new extension of the ERTE, which will run until May 31, and which was already agreed between the Government and social agents last week. In fact, the Minister of Inclusion, Migration and Social Security, José Luis Escrivá, explained that the process of negotiations for this renewal was much faster than on other occasions, due to the “growing feeling” that ERTEs constitute a mechanism in the one with a lot of confidence and that “is working very well.” Escrivá pointed out that if 215,208 members of Social Security have been lost in the eleven months of crisis caused by the coronavirus, in the previous crisis, that of 2008, in which temporary files were not used, the decrease in employment exceeded one million.

With the extension of the ERTEs, the minister listed, “certainty” is given to workers and companies and “continuity”, given that, in general terms, the same conditions are maintained for these instruments as those that were in force until now. Although, he specified, a “simplicity effort” is being made to make it easier for companies and employees to transition from one ERTE to another in bureaucratic terms.

What ERTE entails for workers is the receipt of a benefit equivalent to 70% of the regulatory base, as well as the renewal of the job maintenance clause for six months, which implies that companies undertake to maintain all the jobs for a period of half a year from the first return to activity.

As for companies, the three ERTE schemes that were approved in September are maintained: those that apply to the sectors most affected by the pandemic and their value chain, which have an exemption of up to 85% of contributions social workers; ERTE due to the impediment of the activity due to the restrictions adopted by some administration to reduce contagion, for which the companies obtain exemptions of up to 100% of the contributions; and the limitation ERTEs, which have decreasing exemptions, starting at 100% in February.

According to Escrivá, if at the worst moment of the pandemic there were up to 3.6 million workers protected by an ERTE, in recent months the figure has stabilized at around 700,000.

The council of ministers has also approved the agreement reached with self-employed organizations to extend the aid available to them. On the one hand, the benefit for suspension of activity derived from an administrative decision, a concept for which they charge a minimum of 760 euros per month. On the other hand, the benefit compatible with the activity for freelancers whose business has not recovered or has worsened, the amount of which depends on the contribution base. And finally, the extraordinary low-income benefit for self-employed workers who cannot access the above aid. This last aid is endowed with a minimum of 760 euros as long as the income is lower than the minimum interprofessional salary during the first semester of 2020.

According to Escrivá figures, this aid scheme has favored the fact that although in the first eleven months of the 2008 crisis more than 170,000 self-employed persons had been lost, after the same number of months after the outbreak of the pandemic there are about 13,500 more self-employed .

According to Lorenzo Amor, president of ATA, the agreed extension entails a higher level of protection for the self-employed: “Although there are currently about 350,000 self-employed workers who are receiving the benefit for cessation of activity, we estimate that with the improvements acquired, the number of those who will receive it will double between now and May 31, in total, about 800,000 self-employed”. “This means that one in four freelancers will access this benefit, as access has been improved and in the face of a very complicated situation full of restrictions.” But Amor also points out that “it is not enough.” “Either the Government launches direct aid, or 2021 is going to be much worse than we had anticipated”, says Amor. «The termination benefit, the ERTE are very good, but it will not serve by itself to save the self-employed. It has not been two months of a pandemic, we have been in a pandemic for almost a year and the psychological, economic and financial exhaustion is increasing. Either direct aid will be articulated for the most affected sectors that serve to pay for supplies, to pay rents, to pay fixed expenses, or it is difficult for the self-employed only with the cessation of activity will be able to maintain themselves “, adds Amor.

The agreement of the council of ministers also revalidates the benefit for seasonal workers with a minimum of 660 euros.

In addition, as it transpired yesterday, the council of ministers has also approved the extension until the end of the state of alarm of the possibility of requesting the six-month extension of the lease for all those whose expiration takes place between February 1 and May 9. And, likewise, in the event that the ‘landlord’ is a large holder and the tenant is in a situation of economic vulnerability due to the pandemic, the latter may have a 50% reduction in rental rent for a maximum of four months or you can delay the payment of the rent for up to four months, to transfer your payment to a period of three years without interest or surcharges.