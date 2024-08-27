The Government has approved by royal decree the direct transfer of subsidies for 70 million euros for aid to 14 municipalities in the area of ​​influence around the Doñana National Park. The measure that is now taking shape was announced this March and aims to promote economic diversification in the area, something essential for its adaptation to a new reality in which strawberries and red fruits will no longer be its main source of income and employment. It is one of the actions aimed at this transition of the environment that will allow the aquifers of the magnificent wetland to take a breather.

The Third Vice President and Minister for Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, announced the adoption of the measure at the press conference following the meeting of the Council of Ministers, the first after the summer break. The aid, she specified, will be divided into two annual instalments – 35 million in 2024 and the rest in 2025 – and will be distributed among the municipalities according to agreements that will be reached with each of them. Almonte (the largest by population and surface area) will benefit the most, she highlighted, while the others will receive between 4.1 and 5.9 million. “It is a further step in our commitment to Doñana, because restoring nature requires an appropriate combination of environmental and socioeconomic policies,” she added.

In the months since the agreement was reached with the councillors, “there have been teams working, we have listened to local actors” with the aim of identifying priorities and designing aid, the minister has specified. This economic injection is part of the policy of understanding between both autonomous administrations. The main agreement was made in November 2023, when Juan Manuel Moreno, president of Andalusia, and vice president Teresa Ribera, reached an agreement by which 350 million euros will be received to compensate the Huelva region of El Condado and nine other municipalities for stopping depleting the overexploited aquifer with their strawberry and red fruit greenhouses. Moreno then announced that he was withdrawing his bill, also supported by Vox, which involved increasing irrigation in the natural environment. The law would have meant the expansion of irrigation, favouring farmers who had illegally depleted their aquifers.

The municipalities that will benefit from the financial injection are Almonte, Aznalcázar, Bollullos Par del Condado, Bonares, Hinojos, Isla Mayor, Lucena del Puerto, Moguer, Palos de la Frontera, Pilas, La Puebla del Río, Rociana, Sanlúcar de Barrameda and Villamanrique de la Condesa. Of these, two did not support the majority proposal: Almonte and Hinojos, which occupy the largest area of ​​the natural environment of Doñana (65%).

The funds will be allocated to investments related to water policy (purification plants, restoration of riverbeds, aquifers, etc.), energy efficiency, sustainable mobility, renaturalisation of cities and projects linked to the sustainability of the territory. The minister noted that “there is still an important task ahead” such as actions related to housing and specific attention to seasonal workers and immigrants.

