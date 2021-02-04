The decree of the Russian government on the exchange registration of export contracts for grain from April 1 was signed. This was announced on Thursday, February 4 by the head of the Ministry of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov.

“The Prime Minister has just signed a decree related to the calculation of the base price. A mechanism for registering export contracts on the exchange is being introduced from April 1. On the basis of this information, the exchange will publish the prices of contracts, and on the basis of the prices of contracts, the Ministry of Agriculture will calculate the amount of the duty, ”the minister explained at the briefing.

He also said that the duty on the export of wheat from the Russian Federation will be levied when the price on the exchange reaches $ 200 per ton, in which case the duty will be 70% of the difference between $ 200 and the contract price.

“The floating export duty mechanism, which is now proposed, gives certainty to the market. It will work long term. It assumes that the size of the duty will be determined depending on the export price, which will be formed, ”said the head of the Ministry of Economic Development.

According to him, the mechanism for regulating the export of grain will operate on barley and corn, for these crops the duty threshold will be set at $ 185 per ton.

the news is supplemented