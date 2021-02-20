The boundaries of the advanced development territory (PDA) “Kuriles” will be expanded to launch new investment projects. The corresponding decree was signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, reported on February 20 in press service government.

At additional sites, they are going to open an enterprise for sewing fishing nets, a storage of fuels and lubricants will also be organized and an infrastructure for a fish factory under construction will be created.

This, according to the government, will be possible due to the changes that have been made to the list of activities permitted in the Kuril Islands.

It is noted that the expansion of the boundaries of the ASEZ will help create at least 40 working months. In addition, private investors are ready to invest about 475 million rubles in the development of the territory.

TOP “Kuriles” was created in the Sakhalin region in 2017. Its goal is to stimulate the development of the economy and attract new investors to increase the welfare of local residents.

On February 8, 2021, the Ministry of the Russian Federation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic prepared a project to expand the boundaries of the Priamurskaya advanced development territory.