In Russia, at least 1.2 million pensioners will receive social regional supplements

The Russian government approved the allocation of funds from the Reserve Fund to the Ministry of Labor for the payment of social regional supplements to pensions in 2022. About this on Saturday, July 30, reported on the official website of the Cabinet.

“Adopt a draft order of the government of the Russian Federation on this issue,” the message says.

Thanks to this decision, at least 1.2 million people will receive additional payments this year. The money is given to non-working pensioners with an income below the subsistence level. The funds will be directed from the reserve fund of the Russian government.

Earlier, pension expert Anastasia Kireeva said that Russian pensioners can increase their pension by 4.5 thousand rubles, confirming the “fallen out” seniority. She explained that older citizens who worked during the Soviet era, especially at the turn of the 1980s and 1990s, are most often faced with unrecorded periods of service.