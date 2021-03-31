The government has approved the rules for the assignment of benefits for low-income families for children from three to seven years old. website Ministry of Labor on Wednesday, March 31.

“In accordance with the Presidential Decree, the allowance will be assigned in the amount of 50, 75 and 100 percent of the regional subsistence minimum. At the request of the public and the regions, the approach to the assignment of benefits will be targeted, ”it was reported.

The amount of the payment in 2021 will vary depending on the family’s income. If last year the allowance was assigned in the amount of 50% of the regional subsistence minimum for a child, then this year, if the average per capita income of the family does not reach the regional subsistence level when paying an allowance in this amount, the benefit will be assigned in the amount of 75% of the regional subsistence minimum.

If, with an increase in payments, the average per capita income in the family does not rise to the level of the subsistence minimum, then the benefit will be assigned in the amount of 100% of the regional subsistence minimum per child.

It was also decided to take it into account when calculating the needs of students. If the eldest child under the age of 23 is studying full-time and is not married, then he will be taken into account in the family when calculating average per capita income. When assessing the need, children under guardianship will also be taken into account, payments can also be received for them.

“It was decided not to take into account the compensation payment in the amount of 10 thousand rubles, which are received by parents caring for children with disabilities, as part of income. That is, it will not be included in the income of the parents. This decision will make it more accessible to pay for children from 3 to 7 years old to families in which a disabled child is brought up, ”the Ministry of Labor explained.

Means assessment was introduced at the suggestion of the regional authorities. When assigning payments, the income and property of the applicants will be taken into account, and when determining the criteria for need, a wide range of life situations will be taken into account.

In connection with the changed rules, the application form on the public services portal has been updated. It contains a list of situations that are taken into account when assigning payments. The citizen will need to fill in only those fields that are relevant to his life situation.

“Without collecting additional certificates, the benefit will be assigned to more than 95% of its recipients. Only if there is no information in the existing information systems, it will be possible to apply for it, get a certificate and issue a manual, ”explained the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Labor Alexei Sklyar.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of Labor reported that an application for recalculating payments for children from three to seven years old for families who have already received payments can be submitted from April 1 through the portal of public services.