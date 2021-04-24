Citizens with disabilities this year will be able to receive rehabilitation funds using an electronic certificate. The corresponding regulation on the state information system was approved by the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, it is said on April 24 in a message on website government.

Thus, the account of certificates and those who need them will be ensured. The process of obtaining rehabilitation funds will be simplified.

“The platform will interact with the Unified State Information System for Social Security (EGISSO), which already contains information about the right of citizens to certain types of assistance. In addition, the platform is synchronized with the portal of state services, ”the Cabinet of Ministers said.

Through the portal, citizens with disabilities will be able to apply for electronic certificates. The service will start working in October.

In the information system, every Russian who needs rehabilitation means will have a corresponding digital record. The electronic certificate will be tied to the Mir card, and the state will credit it with a certain amount for the purchase of rehabilitation means in stores from the list that will be presented on the website of the state information system.

“Citizens will have the right to refuse the certificate and purchase rehabilitation means as before – pick them up from the Social Insurance Fund or buy them on their own, and then receive compensation,” the message says.

Mishustin also signed a decree on the formation and approval of lists of goods, works and services that can be obtained with an electronic certificate.

In February, the Cabinet of Ministers simplified the rules for obtaining rehabilitation funds for citizens with disabilities. Now they will be able to receive some measures of social support and means of rehabilitation not only at the place of permanent registration, but also at the place of stay or actual residence.