Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree according to which the quota for grain exports from the Russian Federation from February 15 to June 30, 2024 will be 24 million tons. Information about this appeared on the official website legal information of the Russian Federation December 23.

We are talking about the decree of the government of the Russian Federation dated December 23, 2023 No. 2283 “On amendments to the decree of the government of the Russian Federation dated December 31, 2021 No. 2595.”

The quota applies to supplies of wheat, barley, corn and rye outside the EAEU.

On November 14, it became known that the subcommittee on customs and tariff regulation of the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation approved tariff quotas for grain exports in the amount of 25.5 million tons from February 15 to June 30, 2023. Quotas apply to the export of wheat, meslin, rye, barley, and corn. Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko said that the Russian Federation this year broke the historical record for grain collection – more than 150 million tons.

The head of the Ministry of Agriculture, Dmitry Patrushev, said on September 27 that, despite anti-Russian sanctions, the country is increasing grain supplies to the countries of the Middle East and Africa.