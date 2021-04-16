The spread of the coronavirus has become a serious test for the whole world, but Russia is managing to cope with the difficulties more successfully than other countries. This was announced on April 16 in video message Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin addressed the participants of the expanded meeting of the collegium of the Ministry of Health.

He thanked all the doctors, nurses, all health workers, those who took on the burden and responsibility, and was the first to start fighting the then-unknown disease.

Russia is coping with the spread of coronavirus thanks to the high professionalism of doctors, their courage, dedication to their work, he said.

“I would also like to acknowledge the merits of domestic scientists who have done a great job in a short time and created three vaccines against coronavirus. The specialists of the Gamaleya Center were the first in the world to develop a high-quality and effective Sputnik V vaccine, added Mishustin. ABOUT

he recalled that the drug is registered in 60 states.

“The spread of the coronavirus has made significant adjustments to the work of the health care system, but did not disrupt its sustainability,” added the Prime Minister.

All these months, doctors continued to treat people with other diseases. The routing of patients was changed and the system of training medical personnel was updated, he said.

The news is supplemented