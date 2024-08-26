He major Josep Lluís Trapero has been chosen by the Catalan Government to settle the crisis that has opened within the Mossos d’Esquadra after the failed operation to arrest former president Carles Puigdemont. Trapero, who has already been the police chief of the force on two occasions, returns to the front line, but this time as political chief: he will be the director general of the police. “He is a person with a professional career and in-depth knowledge of the force. He will direct the strategic lines to reverse the crime curve,” explained the Minister of the Interior, Núria Parlon, in a press conference in which she announced changes in the structure of the Interior and, also, in the police leadership.

More information

Salvador Illa had announced during the election campaign that he would appoint Trapero to the post of general director if he became president of the Generalitat. The failure of the Mossos in the plan designed to arrest Puigdemont on August 8 —the former president managed to escape by car after giving a rally in front of thousands of people in the heart of Barcelona – opened a wound in the Catalan police that demanded immediate changes. On his third return to the head of the structure, Trapero will however change the uniform for the suit. major He was the head of the police force twice: between 2013 and 2017 (he was dismissed due to the alleged passivity of the Mossos during the independence referendum on 1-O) and, later, between 2020 and 2021, until he was again expelled by the councillor Joan Ignasi Elena, of Esquerra Republicana. This time, he returns as a trusted official of a government led by the Partit dels Socialistes (PSC).

The councillor Parlon has stressed that Trapero’s experience will not affect the “independence” of the police leadership, which, as expected, has also been replaced by the new Government. The former mayor of Santa Coloma de Gramenet has announced that this Monday the current chief commissioner, Eduard Sallent, whose relationship with Trapero was always conflictive, was dismissed. It was clear that the arrival of the police chief, Eduard Sallent, would be a sign of the independence of the police. major would imply the departure of Sallent, which has also been joined by what until now had been his number two: Rosa Bosch.

The Minister of the Interior, Núria Parlon, this Monday in Barcelona. Massimiliano Minocri

Parlon has admitted that she has consulted these changes in recent days with the new team, she has not revealed what the new destination of Sallent will be (to whom she has thanked for the work done) and has announced the need to open “a new stage”. “A new time begins with new leadership and new ways of doing things”, stressed the minister, who has nevertheless disassociated the decision from the resounding failure of the operation on 8 August, when the Mossos guaranteed security for the investiture of Illa but did not achieve their other major objective: to arrest Puigdemont, who had announced his return to attend the Parliament. Judge Pablo Llarena, who is keeping the former Catalan president on trial for embezzlement, asked the Mossos for explanations. They have admitted in a report that there were “errors” in the operation that prevented the arrest, which has led to the discredit of the body. In his first act as president, Illa visited the central complex of the Mossos, Egara, to express his confidence in them and to commit to keeping them away from political confrontation. The Interior Ministry has opened disciplinary proceedings against three officers who allegedly helped Puigdemont to flee and has suspended the salary and posting of two of them.

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

The new police chief, Miquel Esquius, is a commander with a reputation for being discreet and low-profile, who was already appointed as (transitional) chief by former minister Miquel Buch (Junts per Catalunya) in 2018, until Sallent took the reins of the force. number two The Esquius police chief will also be headed by a woman, Commissioner Alícia Moriana, “very rigorous and demanding” and with experience in the prevention of crimes such as drug trafficking, Parlon stressed. It remains to be seen what the relationship will be between the political chief and the police chief, although the minister has made an effort to stress that there will be no interference. “Trapero has the highest rank in the police structure” [es major]but this should not affect their functions. The independence of the police headquarters is absolute and the command of the force depends on the new headquarters.”

According to Parlon, Trapero will be in charge of ensuring that the department’s security objectives are achieved. Above all, the reduction in the number of crimes and the improvement in the perception of security are placed. “We are concerned about crimes derived from organised crime, but also about crimes that cause problems on a daily basis, such as theft, fights, home robberies…” Parlon has completed his team with a person he completely trusts: Tomás Carrión, head of services in Santa Coloma, will be the general secretary of the Interior.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter