Radical change in the military leadership 72 hours after the dismissal of the Chief of Defense Staff (JEMAD) due to the controversy over vaccinations. Margarita Robles, who has been silent since accepting the departure of General Villarroya on Saturday afternoon, has decided to propose Admiral General Teodoro López Calderón, current head of the Navy, as the new Chief of the Army Staff.

López Calderón (Cartagena, 1954) assumes the operational leadership of the Armed Forces after the abrupt departure of his colleague Villarroya, general of the Air Force. Married with five children, he has the highest military decorations and was commander of the Operations Command.

With this movement, the Defense Minister wanted to settle the open crisis in the Defense General Staff (EMAD) due to the highway administration protocol, which Robles, admitted, was made aware of by the media last Friday.

An unwritten rule of the Armed Forces stipulates a rotation between the two Armies and the Navy at the highest position in the military leadership. Villarroya is General of the Air and his predecessor, Fernando Alejandre, was of the Army, so it would be the turn of an admiral of the Navy. And in this case Robles has opted for López Calderón. However, given that Villarroya’s mandate as Chief of the Army Staff has lasted barely a year, the air waited for one of his lieutenant generals or his Chief of Staff (JEMA), General Javier Salto, to enter. Something that has not finally happened.

Robles and his new Chief Executive Officer will now have to make the next appointments at the headquarters of the armies and the Navy, since their commanders are already over 65 years old and their replacement was close at hand. The three were also appointed by the Minister of Defense of the PP María Dolores de Cospedal and kept by Robles in office.