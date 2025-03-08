The Minister of the Presidency, Justice and Relations with the Cortes, Félix Bolañosannounced this Saturday that The judges of violence over women will increase by 50%.

The minister reported this measure through his social networks and coinciding with March 8, International Women’s Day.

“The sections of violence over women will deal with all macho violence with Specialized Judges“Bolaños valued.

Finally, the person in charge of Presidency, Justice and Relations with the Courts stressed that they will be guaranteed “More safe environments And more protection “and opted for a” stronger and more feminist “justice.

The day of this Saturday in the International Women’s Day and the demonstrations are being affected by the storm that Spain hits. For its part, Madrid has activated the Flood plan And there are notices in 16 provinces.