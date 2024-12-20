The Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Sara Aagesenannounced this Friday that the ministry he leads will launch two new orders within the Doñana Framework of Actions starting this Saturday, one of them, endowed with 11.5 million euros for innovative projects in agriculture, livestock and the forestry sector. , while the second is about aid to encourage the renaturalization of agricultural surfaces and has 28 million euros. This was announced in a media address before presiding over a meeting in Seville. meeting with the mayors of the Doñana area of ​​influencein which he explained one of these two actions contemplates 11.5 million for “innovative projects in agriculture, livestock or the forestry sector.”

The minister explained that this order, the bases of which will be published this Saturday, is aimed at “work to improve practices and achieve a much more sustainable development of the territory. “In this case we are working and it is expected that we will work with innovation centers and universities so that these best practices reach the territory, Andalusia and Doñana,” he added.

On the other hand, the minister has indicated that The second initiative is the order of regulatory bases for agriculture“so important” and “long-awaited” whose objective is to “incentivize the renaturalization of agricultural surfaces” with which it is intended to give “commitments by and for Doñana.” “In this case we are talking about 28 million euros in a first call, there will be three or more if necessary, we have already said our commitment to the territory is maximum,” he detailed.

Know “first hand”

Furthermore, Aagesen highlighted that this is her first visit to Andalusia as a minister and because of “the important moment”, she wanted to know “first-hand” the progress of the Doñana Framework of Actions, which represents, in her opinion, the ” maximum commitment on the part of the Government of Spain and the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge. «We have been demonstrating it and today I wanted to know how we continue to protect such a unique space, so important for Andalusians, for Spaniards and for the world, since Doñana is a world heritage site and that is why our commitment is absolute, both with the projects that we are also going to get to know, to have the opportunity to be with the different agents of the territory and of course where there is a involvement of twelve ministries. It is a country’s commitment,” he noted.









For this reason, within this visit, the minister has been to the Los Mimbrales farm where the Government of Spain is “renaturalizing with a project that it launched in the BOE at the end of November with almost six million euros.” “A project that is going to be important for restoration, to save on water and for that water to also be back in Doñana,” he explained.

Likewise, after the oscillations, the vice president went to Matalascañas (Huelva) to learn about the new surveys “that remove those extraction wells close to the park that could affect the lagoons” and new surveys that “are an alternative for this extraction of water and also have water supply for the area.

Furthermore, another objective of this visit is to meet with the mayors of the fourteen municipalities of the Doñana Area of ​​Influence to “learn one by one about the different projects that are already being led” and which, as has been reported, are related to “circular economy activities, energy efficiency, sustainable mobility, the water cycle or sustainable infrastructure.” In this regard, the vice president has stressed that for the town councils 70 million euros have been allocatedof which 35 “have already arrived, are already in the territory” and “the next 35 will also be available very soon so that mayors can invest in their territory.”

On the other hand, the minister has also referred to her meeting with “all the environmental, social, agricultural and union agents” to “know and have a response to what new actions or how they see the framework of the lines that we have been launching “I insist that I know him first-hand.”

Framework of actions of Doñana

The vice president recalled that two years ago the Doñana Framework of Actions was approved, which “has 356 million” by the Spanish government, of which “180 million euros are already committed to restoring this important wetland that es Doñana, with singular actions or with the closure of illegal wells or that put the water supply for Doñana in a complicated situation. In this regard, he stressed that “about 1,100 wells” have already been closed, in addition to the fact that they have been applied to the renaturalization of the Partido stream or “very unique” performances as is the case of the recovery of the Marismilla habitat.

On the other hand, the vice president has insisted that in the framework of socioeconomic actions “we committed ourselves barely a year ago also to mobilize 350 million eurosof which 90 million have already been mobilized, which also reach the territory, and 70 million are those that are dedicated to the municipalities” but “also actions in energy efficiency in self-consumption actions for more innovative agricultural practices.” «Therefore, the commitment that Spain has with Doñana is maximum, 706 million euros of which we have already managed to execute 40 percent of those funds. We are talking about a framework that began two years ago and the socioeconomic part barely a year ago, we are going to continue acting and working,” he concluded.