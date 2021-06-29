The National Cybersecurity Institute (Incibe) and the Observatory ―ascribed to Red.es―, have announced this Tuesday during the Mobile World Congress Watch cyber, the first public observatory specialized in cybersecurity, as reported by both entities in a statement.

The first challenge of this new observatory, supported by the National Cryptological Center (CCN), the Department of National Security (DSN), the Cybersecurity Coordination Office (OCC) and the Joint Cyberspace Command (MCCE), will be to “address the promotion and dissemination of the importance of the culture of cybersecurity among citizens and companies ”through various studies.

The first of these reports, the Study on perception and level of trust in Spain. How citizens are protected against cyber risks, was made known during the presentation and noted an increase in the use of instant messaging and chats (71.7%); as well as payment services through the Internet (58.4%), access to paid digital content (43.4%) or procedures through the Electronic Public Administration (42.5%).

In addition, 41.5% of those surveyed believe it is unnecessary to encrypt documents or data, something that the observatory calls “worrying” considering that it is a preventive measure to prevent unauthorized access.

Regarding the segmentation by gender, there is a greater tendency for women to distrust the security measures available to them on the personal computer, as in the case of the use of digital certificates, where 13% declare they do not trust women, compared to 8.4% declared by men. Furthermore, 65.7% of women make backup copies of their files, photos or documents from their mobile terminals more frequently, compared to 62% of men.

Women share less sensitive information

In online banking or electronic commerce, user behavior improves: users who monitor the movements in their account increase very slightly (92.1%) or those who close the session at the end (88.2%). It is also noteworthy that social network users have improved the privacy of their accounts, more verifying the veracity of what is downloaded and analyzing the files.

Spam emails continue to top the list of security problems and in social networks, women tend to behave more prudently than men when publishing their own information. In addition, 46% have their profile configured in these applications so that it can only be seen by their friends or contacts, while this percentage stands at 39.8% in the case of men.

Cyber ​​extortion on the rise

In online fraud, extortion with personal information has increased, from 7.1% to 8.8% in six months. In addition, eight out of 10 users say they have not suffered economic impact after fraud and users who have had losses of up to 100 euros due to telephone fraud have shot up to 74.6%. It should be noted that men suffer more fraud situations than women, especially when requesting user codes and false online sales pages.

Finally, the perception that the Internet is safer every day continues to increase slightly, but also that risks must be reduced (41.8% of users continue to believe that security is a barrier in the use of the Internet) and close half of the Spanish (52% of men and 41% of women) show confidence when making payments ‘online’.

