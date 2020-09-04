In an interview with “Figaro”, the Minister of Higher Education, Frédérique Vidal, also assures that “the establishments are ready to receive students” in this academic year.

Frédérique Vidal is in favor of face-to-face for university courses. In an interview with Figaro, Thursday September 3, the Minister of Higher education also ensures that “the establishments are ready to receive students” while some establishments have returned to university this week in the context of the coronavirus epidemic.

The last year has been very difficult for the students, who only had one semester of face-to-face lessons. I therefore hope that we resume as much as possible the face-to-face for all.Frédérique Vidal, Minister of Higher Educationat Figaro

The Minister also announces the creation of 30,000 university places, mainly in the health, digital and sustainable development sectors, “sectors in tension”. “The idea is to have a much more extensive dialogue between the State and the regions to define the sectors in tension. On the one hand, we have professions which are suffering greatly from the crisis, or even which are doomed to disappear and on the other, very strong needs not covered by existing training “, details the minister.

For this, of the 100 billion euros of the recovery plan, presented Thursday by the government, 5.7 billion will be devoted to higher education. “This summer, we have already released 22 million euros to finance digital development projects submitted by universities, also recalls the minister in Le Figaro. With confinement, everyone has gone digital. Reluctant professors have discovered that there is an educational value in giving lessons online, to interact with their students. “

Regarding Parcoursup, the minister ensures that “the vast majority of graduates have a place” : “To this day, a few thousand candidates continue to be supported. The principle of Parcoursup is, I believe, sufficiently well established. The figures for assignments are better than last year, even though the number of baccalaureate holders is greater this year.”