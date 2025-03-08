The Government announces that judges of violence over women will increase by 50%

The Minister of Presidency, Justice and Relations with the Cortes, Félix Bolaños, announced this Saturday, March 8, coinciding with the celebration of Women’s Day, that the Government will increase the number of judges of violence over women by 50%.

“The sections of violence about women will deal with all macho violence with specialized judges,” said the minister in a message in the social network X. “More safe environments and more protection,” he added.

Precisely a few days ago, more than 100 judges and judges of Courts of Violence over Women throughout Spain signed a joint statement in which they warned that they did not have enough resources to assume the powers of sexual violence, and that doing so would mean the “total collapse”. The Justice Efficiency Law, approved at the end of this 2024, provides for the incorporation of said powers to those of gender violence, of which these courts have been commissioned so far.

Gender violence covers the crimes framed within a relationship or ex -partner. Sexual violence is investigated regardless of the relationship between victim and aggressor. As of October, after the approval of the Efficiency Law, these organs must incorporate all cases of sexual violence. The magistrates consider that this will mean “a qualitative and quantitative leap” for courts that “are already saturated.”

Bolaños now informs that the staff of professionals will increase by more than 50% to deal with the demand that all macho violence be seen by the courts of violence over women.