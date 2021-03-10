The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto (d), upon arrival at the presentation of the Feminist Foreign Policy Guide held this Wednesday at the Moncloa Complex. Juan Carlos Hidalgo / EFE

The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, announced today that Spain will be a “pioneer” in the use of the digital certificate to facilitate mobility and that the Executive’s intention is that it is ready before May 19, when it opens. the Madrid International Tourism Fair (FITUR). The minister has clarified that yes, that everything depends on the volume of the population that has been vaccinated and has passed the disease in order to move safely.

According to data from the Ministry, 4.8 million Spaniards are already vaccinated with the first dose and 1.4 with the full dose. In this way, Maroto trusts that between 30% and 40% of the population will be vaccinated in the month of April. Last week the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, announced the creation of an interministerial commission and the launch of a pilot program to test its operation. Citizens may choose between carrying a folder with documents (test or vaccination certificates) or downloading an application on their mobile that incorporates the information necessary to travel or access a site.

The problem today is to introduce the technology, which must be interoperable, private and must ensure the veracity of the data. That is, that they are compatible throughout the territory, that the person should not reveal more data than necessary and that these remain their property, and that the app ensure that the documents are in order. The goal is to avoid a fiasco like contagion-tracking apps.

The European Union accelerates the pace for the creation of this health passport to normalize travel from summer. This initiative stems from pressure from partners in the south, especially Spain and Greece, who have pushed the 27 to start working on the design of a digital certificate that will indicate whether their carrier has been vaccinated, has antibodies or has given negative for covid-19 in a test recently. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has warned that countries “will have to work quickly” if they want to have it ready for the summer, since the technical development of this system requires at least three months. China officially launched its digital passport on Tuesday, which will allow verifying the health status of travelers.

