The discreet negotiations between the Government and the PP to save in extremis the last chance for a pact to renew the blocked General Council of the Judiciary advances more than its protagonists admit in public. The final agreement now involves imposing a broad consensus for all the decisions made by the governing body of the judges, fundamentally so that they can only approve all the appointments by a qualified majority of three-fifths – now the election of presidents is approved by a simple majority Provincial Courts and lawyers of the Council itself—. The same qualified majority would extend to the approval of reports and opinions.

That position, on which the PP and PSOE have been modifying their positions and proposing reforms of the law in recent years, aims to prevent the most relevant decisions from being taken by absolute majority in an organization historically dominated by conservative judges. During the first term of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero (2004-2008), the absolute majority of conservative members —due in part to the two-year blockade of the PP for renewal— reported against the main laws of the Socialist Executive, such as the one on marriage homosexual, finally validated by Congress, and even reported laws that did not correspond to it.

One of the aspects that stands out most in Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s PP is that “now the Executive of Pedro Sánchez is willing to study how to reinforce, through the necessary consensus, the powers of the General Council of the Judiciary,” according to sources. of your address. And they point to that possibility as their own success. They have also considered it an asset in their favor to have managed to get the Executive to commit to signing that agreement in writing, which includes preventing charges from one party or another from being part of the new CGPJ.

Feijóo himself stressed this Friday from the Valencian Community that the agreements must be in writing because the oral ones “are mere conversations.” The Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, accepted this request without problems and confirmed that there will be a written agreement.

Feijóo has spent several days this week insisting on the idea that the future new Council will have to validate the majority of the appointments and their working documents by a majority of 3/5 of its 20 members, which will mean that it will always be necessary to overcome the blocks that will be configured through the pre-established quotas in the pact, which contemplates that 10 components will be promoted by the progressive members and another 10 by the conservatives.

This claim will mean changing article 630 of the current Organic Law of the Judiciary, modified by a proposal from the Government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero in 2005 that establishes measures to promote consensus: “The agreements of the collegiate bodies of the General Council of the Judiciary shall be adopted by an absolute majority of the members present, except when this Organic Law provides otherwise or in the case of the appointment of Presidents of Chambers and Magistrates of the Supreme Court, President of the National High Court and Presidents of the Superior Courts of Justice, in which case A three-fifths majority of the members present shall be required. The person presiding will have the casting vote in the event of a tie. It is how those appointments have been carried out in these years with a dominant presence of conservative justices for those positions.

As soon as he came to the Government, the socialist José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero undertook the legal reform of the Judiciary, approved in 2005, which imposed a three-fifths qualified majority to elect Supreme Court magistrates. Until then, the absolute majority of the General Council of the Judiciary was sufficient. The Government of the judges had functioned with conservative majorities during the two mandates of José María Aznar (1996-2004), which had imposed a radical change in the composition of the Second Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court. When Aznar came to the Government there was a balance in that room of seven progressive magistrates for six conservatives, but when the PP left power, in 2004, the imbalance in favor of conservative judges was overwhelming. The legal change forced a permanent negotiation between the conservative group and the progressive group that continues to this day.

Pablo Casado’s PP already presented a project to reform this approach in October 2020 with the intention of extending the system of reinforced majorities of three fifths “to all Council decisions.” But it had been the previous PP governments who had fled from those qualified majorities that complicated decision-making within the governing body of the judges.

In 2005, the PP appealed to the Constitutional Court against the change sponsored by the Zapatero government and then argued that this change introduced “a blocking minority” in the decisions on appointments by the CGPJ, “which means that the distribution of judicial appointments responds to balances or political quotas”. That resource of the PP even understood that this modification violated “in the first place the constitutional mandate of impartiality, independence and exclusive submission of judges to the rule of law (art. 117 CE), because it claims that a minority can block any agreement of the majority within the CGPJ if there is no distribution that satisfies it”. The ruling issued in 2012 by the Constitutional Court dismissed the popular appeal.

Feijóo’s PP now maintains that the reinforced majorities must be expanded for other decisions of the Council, which will guarantee that all appointments, including those of presidents of Provincial Courts that are now resolved by absolute majority, go ahead with a significant level of consensus. The progressive association Judges for Democracy routinely complains that these positions are often held by conservative magistrates, who are the overwhelming majority in the judicial career.