After the storm, the waves begin to go down. The most repeated word in the hallway comments in Congress, and even in the public statements on Friday, the day after the moment of greatest tension between the Government and the independentists in the complex negotiation for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez, was “responsibility.” ”. Salvador Illa, leader of the PSC and Pedro Sánchez’s trusted man, asked her to manage the policy on Catalonia. It was claimed by Yolanda Díaz, vice president and leader of Sumar. Both, obviously, demanded it from the independentists, after they approved in the Catalan Parliament a resolution in which they condition the investiture on the Government’s commitment to “work to create effective conditions for holding a referendum.”

But it was also claimed by Gabriel Rufián, spokesperson for ERC, who tried to chase away the specter of the electoral repetition, which once again went through Congress and which was quickly signed up by the popular Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the most interested in a second chance. “I would ask everyone for responsibility, calm and discretion. Four years ago it was like that, and I think it’s good to have less communication and more negotiation. I think it would be enormously irresponsible to give another bullet to the extreme right,” concluded Rufián, who asked the others for calm. The PNV also did it. Even Bildu, which demanded “responsibility” from everyone to avoid a repeat election. “If we have to go to elections, we will go, but we have the obligation to avoid it,” Illa summarized in an interview on Cadena Ser.

Aside from the public statements, in private, both in the corridors of Congress and among the pro-independence leaders consulted, a clear feeling is perceived: although on Thursday – after the decision of ERC and Junts to register the resolution on the referendum and the reaction of the PSOE and the PSC to launch a harsh statement that clarified that there is no room to negotiate – it seemed that ties had been broken, all of this has been nothing more than an “incident.” In reality, nothing has been broken that prevents the negotiation from moving forward. And this is how the Executive describes it, but also the pro-independence supporters, who want to reduce the importance of the practical consequences of a resolution that, as they point out, is not very different from others approved in general policy debates (and in many that have never been executed) previously. .

The problem is the moment in which this incident has arrived, which has caused the PSOE and the PSC, who had remained silent all these weeks to avoid complicating the negotiation, to be forced to clarify that by way of amnesty Yes, there is space, but for the referendum, no.

Sánchez, who did not intervene in Feijóo’s investiture debate and gave all the prominence to the deputy for Valladolid Óscar Puente, will appeal again to dialogue and coexistence this Saturday at a rally in La Rinconada (Seville). The objective is to reduce the growing tension of recent days with ERC and Junts. The Socialists believe they have already made their limits very clear to shut down any speculation that they could accept a referendum. And now it is advisable to return to the negotiation where it was, focused on the amnesty, and avoid at all costs a repeat election that the PSOE believes would harm the independentists even more than them. Therefore, they trust that everything will be redirected.

Aware of the fight for the leadership of the independence movement between ERC and Junts, the call on Friday in the PSOE was for calm and prudence. They said it very attentive to the calendar: Sunday marks six years since the illegal secessionist referendum of October 1, 2017, a very symbolic date for the independence movement. And that, according to PSOE forecasts, it can boost the positions of top Republicans and those of Carles Puigdemont. Therefore, the priority now is to reduce the noise.

The relationship between ERC and Junts is going through a delicate moment. The approval of the resolutions on amnesty and self-determination in the Parliament have the obvious interpretation in a national key of a maneuver of tension of the pact with the socialists, but we cannot leave aside the great conclusion of the general policy debate: the wound of the breakup of Government still festers and that the new arithmetic reality of Congress, in which ERC is no longer the exclusive partner, has only served to fuel the rivalry of two formations that are already thinking about the Catalan elections of 2025.

“ERC’s panic is to be left out of the negotiations,” believes an authoritative voice from Junts who knows those led by Oriol Junqueras very closely. The Republicans are going through a difficult moment to digest: not even their highest levels of institutional power in history have helped them maintain political leadership in Catalonia and they still have not recovered from two electoral defeats. After the departure of Junts from the Executive last year, the Republicans live at the mercy of the support of the PSC – which leads the electoral polls – and the commons. ERC lost 64% of the points it put to the vote in the debate.

And to make matters worse, in the Republican ranks they see how a certain speech issued by Junts is making its way that minimizes the achievement of pardons, the repeal of sedition and the other changes in the Penal Code. Without these steps, the ERC leaders never tire of repeating, it would not be possible to talk about amnesty now and they take refuge in the idea that it is the one who makes way in the untamed terrain who suffers the worst injuries. But Puigdemont’s shadow is very long and gives a veneer of more demand to the negotiation.

Voting on motions

In Catalonia, the voting on the motions is framed in the current moment of the domestic struggle and reduces its importance in the conversation of the national axis. The request to advance the conditions under which an eventual referendum would be held, defends a member of the ERC leadership, is not new. In fact, also a year ago, the so-called “clarity agreement” on this point, inspired by the Canadian case, was precisely the star proposal that Aragonès defended in the same debate. At Junts he felt especially bad that the head of the Government will use that moment of political solemnity on Tuesday to ask that, in exchange for Sánchez’s yes, he commits to making progress in the legislature on the conditions to allow the vote on independence. A move forward that, remember, does not imply a date or a calendar.

“Junts has not moved from President Puigdemont’s speech on September 5 in Brussels,” says one of the party’s leading figures, implying that the path of a negotiation that is possibly as uncertain and volatile as the day one is still open. “It would have been a disaster not to come out with at least a minimum text in the Parliament on the two issues. That’s it and, now, a stress test for the PSOE” adds another deputy. And in both formations they recognize the obvious: that both are going their own way in the negotiations, with the consequent risk of stepping on the hoses.

No one is backing down from their positions at the moment, but now comes the discreet work of the negotiators to find an intermediate point that can serve everyone. Some remember that in 2020, when it also seemed impossible, the PSOE and ERC agreed on an investiture agreement that included the creation of a dialogue table in which it was said that “the measures in which the agreements materialize will be subject, where appropriate, to democratic validation through consultation with the citizens of Catalonia, in accordance with the mechanisms provided or that may be foreseen within the framework of the legal-political system.” This convoluted wording, which spoke of voting for an agreement, and not a discrepancy, and avoided the word referendum, but also Constitution, was the meeting point that allowed Sánchez to be president by two votes that year. Four years later, things are more complex and there are more actors, with ERC and Junts in clear competition between them, but again almost all the protagonists are confident of reaching an agreement and avoiding elections. There are no guarantees, and everything can be broken, but the incentives for the agreement are also important because everyone gains something with it. And they can lose a lot with the elections.