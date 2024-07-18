The president of the Parliament, Josep Rull, receives the general secretary of ERC, Marta Rovira, in audience this Thursday. Marta Perez (EFE)

The Generalitat and the Government have reached an agreement on Thursday on the start of the transfer of line 1 of Rodalies de Renfe, the process of which will begin in January of next year. It is only a commitment to have the document closed in which the steps to be taken to close an operation that the central Government has always considered very complex are specified, but it is quite a gesture in view of the current negotiation between ERC and the PSC for the investiture of Salvador Illa. The general secretary of ERC, Marta Rovira, has insistently requested the need to schedule the transfer of the short-distance train network to which the PSOE initially committed to guarantee the presidential re-election of Pedro Sánchez.

This document, which is already being worked on for line R1, which runs along the northern coast of Barcelona, ​​should be the guide to be replicated in the cases of the other two lines that will be transferred, R2 and R3, whose respective documents will be ready in December 2025. In parallel, work is being done on the elements of the operator that will take over from Renfe – called Rodalies Cat – and the negotiations have also resulted in a commitment to draw up a new Rodalies Plan for the period 2026-30.

On Monday, Rovira dampened expectations about the progress of the talks with the socialists, with a view to investing Salvador Illa as president of the Generalitat. However, the will of both parties to reach an agreement remains intact, so much so that that same day Rovira herself met with Lluïsa Moret, number two of the PSC and coordinator of the negotiations. In the meeting, which was revealed on Thursday, the Republican insisted on the fulfilment of pending commitments in order to facilitate her affirmative vote, a matter in which the central government has a lot to say and hence ERC has asked to meet with Pedro Sánchez.

Rovira and Moret did not know each other personally and both parties have considered it appropriate to facilitate the meeting, now that the Republican Party is in Catalonia after six years and four months of trying to avoid the action of the Spanish justice system by living in Switzerland. The idea is to intensify negotiations that revolve around improving the financing of the Generalitat but where the positions are very far apart. While ERC asks to leave the common system and have a formula similar to the Basque agreement, collecting all taxes and with a contribution to an inter-territorial solidarity fund, the socialists offer to start a figure contained in the Statute, the Tax Consortium.

After her return from Switzerland a week ago, Rovira asked for a “high-level” meeting with the Socialists. “We will win by being present and I am eager to explain to Sánchez that he still has to do more for Catalonia,” said the ERC general secretary in an interview with Nació Digital last weekend. Last Monday, after the first meeting of the party’s Permanent Committee, Rovira insisted on the need to meet with Sánchez, but the spokesperson minister Pilar Alegría said last Tuesday, in the Council of Ministers, that this meeting was not even scheduled.

Although the deadline to avoid a repeat election expires on August 26, the ERC leadership opted to limit the negotiation period until the 31st of this month. Before that date, Rovira said last Monday, a pre-agreement must be ready that can be taken to the rank and file, who can endorse it or not in a telematic and in-person consultation, the date of which has not been set. If there is no such agreement, they will leave the negotiating table so that Illa can explore other possible pacts.

The Republican leadership, with many open fronts such as the internal struggle for leadership or the crisis unleashed by the role of several officials in the campaign of the posters against the Maragall brothers in the last municipal elections, will have to work hard to try to convince a base that is very doubtful about the pact with the socialists. That is why it also wants to have time to explain and debate it in the different groups before holding the consultation where the 8,700 members will be able to take a position.

Rovira hopes to also arrive on this tour to explain the eventual text of the agreement with gestures from the socialists that give credibility to his proposal. The main one is the fulfillment of the agreements reached in other previous negotiations, such as the investiture of Sánchez himself. That list includes, among others, the reduction of 15,000 million of the Generalitat’s debt with the Autonomous Liquidity Fund (FLA), progress in the transfer of Rodalies or completing the transfer of the Minimum Vital Income.

