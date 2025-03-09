The Government and the Generalitat agree more personally to review roads after the last chaos in Rodalies

The Generalitat de Catalunya and the Government have agreed this Sunday to hire more personnel to “intensify” the review of roads and improve the attention to train users after the successive crises and delays in the Rodalies network and in the high speed of this week.

Representatives of the Ministry of Transportation, Renfe, Adif and the Generalitat have met this Sunday in Barcelona to address the crisis of the rail network in Catalunyaa, where the accumulation of important infrastructure works and old deficiencies of the service have caused chaos situations in recent days.

Both governments have agreed to strengthen Renfe’s information and management centers and user attention staff. According to the Minister of Territory, Silvia Paneque, we must attend the incidents “with greater speed” and give an “exquisite” treatment to users. A technical office for the management and monitoring of the works has also been created.

At the meeting, held at the Barcelona-Saint Station, the Secretary of State for Transport, José Antonio Santano; The General Secretary of Land Transportation, Marta Serrano, and the president of Renfe, Álvaro Fernández. The president of the Adif rail manager, Pedro Marco, participates in person.

On the part of the Government, the Minister of Territory, Sílvia Paneque; the Secretary General of Territory of his department, Jordi Terrades, and the Secretary of Mobility and Infrastructure, Manel Nadal.

The urgent and “at the highest level” meeting this Sunday was requested by the Minister Paneque on Saturday to search for “solutions” and give “rapid and effective responses” to the repeated incidents of the Catalan rail network.

All this after Saturday the high -speed line was cut for several hours as a result of two breakdowns, one of which forced to evict for a tunnel to 403 passengers of a convoy.

These incidents joined the chaos lived on Friday on the Rodalies network, a day in which 900 passengers were also dislodged from a nearby train in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona), to the accident on Tuesday of another train in Planols (Girona) and the problems of Monday in the province of Tarragona.