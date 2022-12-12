The next round of talks between the Government of Colombia and the ELN will be held in Mexico, according to sources from the negotiation told EL PAÍS. After three weeks in Caracas, in which the parties have laid the foundations for talks between the State and the guerrillas to find a solution to an armed conflict that has been going on for more than half a century, the two delegations will travel to the North American country.

The current negotiation has started in the capital of neighboring Venezuela with that country, Cuba and Norway as guarantor countries. Among its first agreements, the dialogue table invited Brazil, Chile and Mexico to join with that status. The government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador accepted almost immediately, on November 25, on the occasion of Petro’s visit to Mexico City. The delegations have also agreed that Germany, Sweden, Switzerland and Spain will accompany the process, as will the Church and the United Nations. They also contemplate the possibility of the United States having a special envoy to the table.

In the dialogues with the Government of Juan Manuel Santos (2010-2018), which the negotiators have always wanted to resume at the point where they were suspended, the figure of a rotating headquarters between several Latin American countries was already contemplated. In both cases, the process has had broad support from the international community, and even more so at a time when progressive forces are advancing positions in the region.

Approaches with the ELN tend to have a strong international component, a tradition created through dialogues with different Colombian governments in places as far apart as Caracas and Mainz, in Germany. “The ELN shows a kind of fascination for the friction with the international community that provides the framework for public negotiations,” writes Juan Camilo Restrepo, the chief negotiator of the Santos government, in his memoirs Four crises that marked Colombia (Planet, 2022).

Since the very campaign that brought him to power, Petro has proposed to resume the process that Santos had launched, suspended during the period of Iván Duque (2018-2022), and his peace team has insisted that the current dialogue is a continuation of that negotiation. At that time, the public phase of talks began at the beginning of 2017 in Quito, Ecuador, with the premise that the work sessions could also take place in Brazil, Venezuela, Chile or Cuba. Later they moved to Havana, which had already hosted the talks that led to the peace agreement with the extinct FARC guerrilla.

Duque, a critic of the peace agreement with the FARC, ended the dialogue with the ELN at the beginning of his government after that group, which was born in 1964 inspired by the Cuban revolution, blew up a car bomb that killed 23 people. in a cadet school in Bogotá. The break brought a high diplomatic cost for Cuba. Duque ignored the protocols signed by the parties, which left the ELN delegation that was on the island in limbo, to which Havana refused to extradite them. Years of diplomatic hostility from Bogotá followed. When the Government of Donald Trump in the United States designated Cuba as a “State sponsor of terrorism” in January 2021, he justified his decision based on Duque’s claims.

