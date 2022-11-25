In just four days, the Government of Colombia and the ELN have agreed to incorporate Brazil, Mexico and Chile as guarantor countries of the process and ask the United States to accompany the peace process. The approval of Washington would mean a boost to the discussion that is taking place in Caracas, and incidentally would mean a new rapprochement, albeit indirectly, between Joe Biden and Nicolás Maduro.

The parties, according to a statement read by General Carlos Martínez, who acts as a mediator, will also ask Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Germany to accompany the peace negotiation. That means that there may be delegates from those countries who can intervene in the discussion and offer help. The third point of agreement is to reach “humanitarian relief”, which in practice means freeing hostages and releasing guerrillas.

Spain will have a much more discreet role than its president, Pedro Sánchez, intended. The socialist maintains a very good relationship with Petro, whom he supported when he was a candidate and did not yet have many supporters in the world. On a visit to Bogotá in August, Sánchez asked the new president to include Madrid as one of the places where the disarmament of the last guerilla in Latin America could be discussed. However, the fact that Spain supported putting the ELN on the EU’s list of terrorist organizations has made it difficult for it to enter as a guarantor country. Instead, a larger role has been reserved for Biden, if he agrees at all.

The agreements will be executed immediately, as explained by the High Commissioner for Peace, Danilo Rueda. As soon as something is agreed upon, it will be applied. The fear in this type of process is that the discussion will drag on and it will take years to carry out what has been agreed. That’s not going to happen at this table. There are several negotiators who have a lot of experience in previous processes, such as Senator Iván Cepeda, or Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva. They know all the pitfalls and pitfalls that can slow down a negotiation like this, which is why they are obsessed with delivering concrete and immediate results.

