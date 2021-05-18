After noise from the Supreme Court ruling on the face-to-face classes that benefited the City and with decisive elections on the horizon; the national and Buenos Aires governments explore the possibility of redirecting negotiations to find one political solution to the cut of federal partnership that the Nation cut the City in 2020. Spokesmen and officials of the two administrations preferred to avoid the confirmations so as not to cloud the negotiations, after Horacio Rodríguez Larreta met this Tuesday with the Minister of the Interior and the Minister of Economy at the Casa Rosada.

It was a short meeting of just forty-five minutes and surrounded by a lot of secrecy. Both parties are confident that a ruling by the High Court would benefit them. In this context, the Head of Government met with Eduardo “Wado” by Pedro and with Martin Guzman. Seeks to recover federal co-participation funds for City Security that the Nation took from the City in 2020 by decree; after Mauricio Macri They were granted by the same means four years earlier, when the Federal Police – and the Security competence – transferred to the Capital. The Head of Government sued the Nation before the Supreme Court and remains expectant about the ruling of the highest Court.

Rodríguez Larreta arrived alone, without officials from the economic or security area. His media secretary accompanied him Christian coelho. It was 5.15pm. Five minutes earlier, two officials from his administration had just retired, the Chief of Staff Felipe Miguel and the Minister of Health Fernan Quirós, who met with their peers from Nation and Province to discuss new restrictions in the AMBA. As the meeting went on in the Hall of Inner Shields, the tension in Villa Lugano between neighbors who were demonstrating to demand more police presence.

The passage of the Buenos Aires executive through Balcarce 50 was not of his own accord but also a gesture to the process conducted by the Court, which had ordered that instance in the first hearing between the parties convened at the end of April. Also, a way to legitimize the implementation of the political negotiation process.

Horacio Rodriguez Larreta retires from the Casa Rosada after his meeting with Wado de Pedro and Martín Guzmán. Photo: Federico López Claro

In the Casa Rosada they pointed out days ago that Rodríguez Larreta’s willingness to attend the meeting sincerely gave the City the feeling that his claim would not be successful in Court. Last week, the representatives of the City and the Nation saw each other in a new hearing of the High Court and will meet again on Wednesday of next week.

The second lines of the two jurisdictions, however, are already exploring an agreement, although the Government rejects that there was no offer in that regard. On Monday – in a much less publicized meeting – the Secretary of the Interior Provinces, Silvina Batakis, and the Secretary of Finance of the Ministry of Economy, Raul Rigo, met with three key City technical officials: the Secretary of Security, Marcelo D’Alessandro; the undersecretary of Justice, Jorge Djivaris; and the Undersecretary of Finance, Abel Fernandez. “It was a meeting to agree on the terms of today’s meeting (for Tuesday). Nothing technical or numbers was discussed, “they said at the Casa Rosada.

However, the aforementioned officials seek to redirect the political dialogue that was suspended in March 2020, when the pandemic began. Participants agreed that they would not give details about the meeting. During the first months of the administration of Alberto Fernandez, Batakis and the Buenos Aires Minister of Finance Martin Mura -who could not attend the aforementioned meeting on Monday- explored a consensual withdrawal. The numbers for the two parties never came close. Last September, the President removed by decree 1.18 co-participation points from the City to cede them to the Province and quell the rebellion of the Buenos Aires Police that demanded in Olivos for a salary increase. The political dialogue between the Casa Rosada and the Head of Government it broke then.

The two administrations have reasons to explore a voluntary agreement, as the Court also wishes. The accounts for both parties are easy. Last year, the City stopped receiving $ 15 billion. So far in 2021 he has already lost $ 25 billion and by the end of the year there will have been more than $ 70 billion. In addition, by the law sanctioned at the end of last year the transfers are not by daily drip, but at the end of the month, which damages the Buenos Aires accounts.

La Casa Rosada, meanwhile, does not want to leave you another silver bullet to the highest court which has already ruled against him on a sensitive issue such as face-to-face classes in the City. Less, in an electoral year and not, while Kirchnerism presses for profound changes in the Justice and criticizes the Court.

In the Interior, they officially communicated that Rodríguez Larreta, De Pedro and Guzmán resolved to form technical teams to discuss the resources for the transfer of Security to the Buenos Aires orbit, as established by Law 27.606, which the ruling party sanctioned last December, as an overcoming instance of the previous decree. Again, strictly speaking, that political negotiation table had started on Monday.

In the City they insist that the dialogue will not mean under any point to renounce their claim before the highest Court for a decree and a law that they consider unconstitutional. Both parties have reasons to sit at the same table.

