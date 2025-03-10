The president of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, and the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, during a meeting at the Ministry headquarters

The president of the Canarian government has described the meeting with Montero as “very satisfactory”



03/10/2025



Updated at 14: 11h.





The central government and that of the Canary Islands agree Finish next week a proposal for the punctual cast of the 4,400 minors Immigrants not accompanied overcrowded between the islands and the Autonomous City of Ceuta.

The president of the Canarian government, Fernando … Clavijo, has held a meeting with the First Vice President and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, to continue profiling the future agreement for the distribution and financing that will accompany this measure and the legislative reform to make this distribution something structural instead of punctual.

“Within a week the government will give us the favorable details to carry out this legislative modification,” said Clavijo.











Session boundary

Access to premium content is open by courtesy of the establishment where you are, but right now there are too many users connected at the same time. Please try it after a few minutes.



Try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions initiated at the same time. We have closed the oldest session to continue sailing without limits in the rest.



Keep sailing







Article only for subscribers