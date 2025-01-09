The central government and the Canary Islands have given a period of ten days to close this month of January a text for the extraordinary and punctual distribution of migrant minors that have arrived on the islands among the rest of the autonomous communities.

This has been announced by the Minister of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory, Angel Victor Torresand the president of the Government of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijoafter a meeting held this Thursday at the ministry’s headquarters in Madrid.

“In this meeting we have approved a kind of action calendar for the coming weeks. For what? To look for mechanisms that provide a response to the migratory phenomenon in the Canary Islands regarding care for unaccompanied minors,” explained Minister Torres in statements to the press at the end of the meeting.