The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has scheduled to receive three presidents of the PP from autonomous communities this Thursday in La Moncloa and the appointment has served to show that the fires that are now devastating a large part of the country are not free from the partisan fight . Some political declarations also do not help an already conflict-prone climate. Two popular regional leaders, the one from Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, and the one from Galicia, Alfonso Rueda, have criticized before the president that the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, has questioned this Thursday morning that some autonomies “do not do their duties” in that fight, especially in winter. The spokeswoman for the Executive, Isabel Rodríguez, has stated that she did not want to enter into this dispute “out of loyalty”, but has encouraged to verify that indeed certain territories, alluding to Castilla y León, do not stand out for their management against fire. Mañueco has even requested a monographic Conference of Presidents and the Government has recalled that this issue was already addressed in the last one, in March in La Palma. The Andalusian Juan Manuel Moreno has been the last to see Sánchez.

The Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, has been the fuse of this political brawl over the management of fires when in Spain there are several active outbreaks in different areas. Robles visited this morning the headquarters of the Emergency Military Unit (UME) in Torrejón de Ardoz (Madrid) and there he lamented that some communities “did not do their homework” in their fire prevention obligations before the summer and now they have had to resort to that special and state unit. “It cannot be that when the fires arrive we remember the UME”, he completed his complaint and without directly pointing to any specific territory, he did question others: “What cannot be is trying to find responsible, guilty and maybe in the In the month of June neither the contracts were made, nor the people prepared. There can be no last-minute occurrences of saying ‘we are going to use the unemployed’. Prevention work requires and takes a lot of time, it takes a long time.” The minister did not specifically compare, but she did praise the powerful team assembled in Andalusia, governed by the PP, as a “positive” example, for having worked with prevention.

Robles’ intervention made two regional presidents who had an appointment this Thursday morning in La Moncloa with President Sánchez particularly bad. The first to take the hint was Mañueco, whose region has been especially affected this summer by the fires. The president of Castilla y León was surprised by Robles’s hints and maintained that he tells him the opposite. But even so, he replied: “If it bothers you that the UME works in Castilla y León, you just have to say so, but that is not the perception we have.” Mañueco specified, as the popular Galician Rueda also did later, that the UME when it acts does so as a reinforcement and secondarily after a first work in the area by the regional troops or even the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

In any case, the Castilian and Leonese president complained about the partisan use of this struggle and took the opportunity to call for a Conference of Presidents to address better collaboration and coordination as well as an increase in resources. The spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, encouraged the media to verify which autonomous community dedicates fewer means to fighting fires, which has more vacancies in those services or which performs fewer prevention tasks during the winter. Rodríguez, like Robles, only needed to nominate Castilla y León. Rodríguez did take the opportunity to point out the demand for a Conference of Presidents that this claim to increase collaboration between administrations was already discussed at the meeting organized in March in La Palma, with several of these issues in the process of ongoing work.

The Galician Rueda arrived at La Moncloa with an extensive document of priorities for Galicia, but he did not miss the opportunity to reproach Sánchez with “discomfort” for the “unfortunate” manifestations of the Minister of Defense and demanded “loyalty” about a natural misfortune that knows neither borders nor ideologies. Rueda asked Sánchez for “agility” to offer help to those affected and to declare themselves an area seriously affected by a civil protection emergency -what is popularly known as disaster zone— the hectares burned this summer in Galicia.