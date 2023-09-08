The political and media repercussion of the entry of the Saudi group Saudi Telecom Company (STC) into Telefónica’s shareholding with the acquisition of 9.9% of the capital for 2,100 million euros has set off alarm bells in the Spanish multinational. The secrecy with which STC has carried out the operation, which has only been officially known to both the Government and the operator when it was already carried out in its first phase, raises fears that it is not a mere financial investment, as has been let the Arab group show through, but that it responds to a premeditated plan with more ambitious objectives than having Telefónica shares in its portfolio.

The fear in the Executive and in the Spanish multinational is that STC wants to go beyond its promise of non-belligerence and try to replicate the movement that Emirates Telecommunications (Etisalat) has led in Vodafone in the last year. Faced with this possibility, the Government has stressed that it will apply “all the mechanisms to guarantee Spain’s strategic interests in Telefónica”. It has two lines of protection: firstly, Defense can block the passage from 5% to 9.9%. And later the Executive reserves the ace up the sleeve of the antiopa shield, which could abort any movement above 10% in the blink of an eye.

Telefónica yesterday avoided commenting on the matter to questions from this newspaper. But the precedent of the entry of the Emirati group in Vodafone presents parallels with the irruption of STC in the Spanish multinational. Despite the fact that it first declared that it was a financial investment, the irruption of Etisalat in the capital of Vodafone ended up being a true coup d’état in the British operator, with the departure of its CEO, a complete remodeling of the board and a 180 degree turn in management in search of greater profitability in the short term.

The main analysis firms —such as JP Morgan, Citi or Banco Santander— point in this direction: STC may not resign itself to being a stone guest as Telefónica’s first shareholder, just as Etisalat is not as Vodafone’s first partner. A diagnosis with which financial sources consulted by this newspaper agree. “Although they have said that their intentions are friendly, you should not trust them,” they indicate.

However, and unlike what happened with Vodafone, in the Spanish case the matter has an added political derivative because Spanish legislation forces STC to obtain government authorization to pass from 4.9% of the capital of Telefónica that they already control to seize 9.9%. This shield, in “normal circumstances, could be a mere administrative procedure, but it is produced with a government in office,” indicate market sources. They say it in reference to the political situation, since the Executive in office can perfectly apply the antiopa shield. Later, it could use that instrument again if STC decided to go above 10%.

The matter has jumped squarely into the political arena. The wing of the Government dependent on Sumar, with the second vice president and acting Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, at the head, does not welcome the entry of STC into the historic Spanish operator. And the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has not been slow to try to get profit from the controversy to charge against Pedro Sánchez, whom he accuses of “not knowing” what is happening in the Spanish strategic companies, also alluding to what happened with Ferrovial with the transfer of its headquarters to the Netherlands a few months ago. The Royal House has denied that it was informed of the operation.

Faced with these fears, the shielding goes beyond the antiopa shield and the Defense decision: tough EU competition law makes it very difficult for STC to take control of Telefónica. América Móvil had to give up taking over the Dutch KPN and sign an agreement with the Austrian government to become the main shareholder of Telekom Austria. And its entry into Telefónica does not guarantee the Saudi group any return on investment, despite the fact that the first reaction on the stock market was positive. Since Etisalat entered Vodafone in May 2022, the operator has lost more than 40% of its value on the stock market.

The European Commission this Thursday avoided ruling on the purchase of STC, but warned that there are European mechanisms to which the Government can resort to examine, hand in hand with Brussels, if there is a threat and measures must be taken.

Similarities to Etisalat

Analysts highlight the parallelism between STC’s entry into Telefónica and Etisalat’s entry into Vodafone. The Emirates operator entered the capital of the British Vodafone in May 2022 with 9.8% of the capital, through Atlas 2022, a company based in the Cayman Islands. As STC has done, Etisalat then declared its “full support” for the UK firm’s management and business plan, ruled out asking for a board seat, and stated that it had no plans to make an offer for the rest of the company. the company nor “exercise control or influence the board and management team.” A statement that almost literally replicated the one made by STC in its communication to the CNMV last Tuesday to justify the entry into Telefónica: support for the managers, absence of takeover and no demand for directors.

But Etisalat had other plans very different from those declared for Vodafone. He allied himself with the most rebellious shareholders, such as the French tycoon Xavier Niel, and with funds such as Cevian Capital, Blackrock (also present in Telefónica), or Vanguard Group and HSBC Holdings, to force a change in management. They did not take long to question the entire management team, which they held responsible for the continued fall in the price. To get the most out of their investment, they called for more aggressive management, encouraging asset sales and exiting unprofitable markets. The pressure led to the forced removal of Nick Read as CEO and his replacement by Margherita Della Valle. The executive, whose appointment was supposed to be interim, consolidated her position after sealing a strategic alliance with Etisalat last May, which included the appointment as a director of Vodafone of the CEO of the Arab firm, Hatem Dowidar. The Emirates operator has raised its stake to 14.6%, becoming the first shareholder, although it plans to reach 20% through Morgan Stanley.

Like Etisalat, STC has also used Morgan Stanley to enter the capital of Telefónica, with a premeditated plan six months ago by buying small shares in the market so as not to cause sudden revaluation of the shares and thus reveal who was really behind it. of those acquisitions. As reported by the Bloomberg agency, purchases accelerated since June, and became more visible in August, when Telefónica’s share price quickly recovered from the collapse that caused the rupture of the network rental agreement with the German operator 1&1. Now STC must implement, together with Morgan Stanley, the financing for the effective purchase of that remaining 5% that still remains to be acquired. And you will no longer be able to hide it from the market or the CNMV.

To continue with the parallels, Etisalat used Hatem Dowidar, a former director of Vodafone, to break into the board of the British company. The STC operation has been led by José del Valle, head of STC’s Special Projects and member of its executive committee, although he previously worked for 17 years at Telefónica, with different positions in Latin America, coinciding with José María Álvarez-Pallete when the current president of the operator was in charge of the subsidiaries in the old Telefónica Internacional and Europe.

Like Vodafone and, in general, the rest of the large telecommunications operators, Telefónica’s price is not going through its best moments. The title is currently trading at 3.8 euros, far from the more than 20 euros that it registered in 2007. This weakness and the need to face huge investments for the deployment of new networks such as 5G make it urgent for new investors to enter to provide liquidity to the Spanish firm, which also carries a debt of 27,000 million euros. It is not strange that many analysts interpret that the STC investment is a boost for the Spanish company.

Harsh EU merger legislation doesn’t help either, because it impedes the consolidation process that would make it possible to build strong European telecommunications groups. “The taking of shares in Vodafone, and now in Telefónica, will undoubtedly attract the attention of the European Commission. It only remains to hope that, finally, the authorities recognize that a regulatory change is urgently needed to support the higher yields necessary to create healthy European champions ”, have valued the analysts of JP Morgan.

