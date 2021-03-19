This Friday ended the “5G Show”, organized by the National Communications Entity (ENaCom), where the potential of the new generation of wireless communications was presented, which it could land in Argentina towards the end of next year.

“It is essential that we have a good deployment of 5G throughout the country,” said Claudio Ambrosini, president of ENaCom, in dialogue with Clarion.

Official authorities highlighted the political will to move forward with new wireless communications networks; while technology providers showed the 5G potentiality, with telemedicine services, virtual reality, education, online games, robots and automatic connection between machines, among others.

The suppliers Huawei, Ericsson and Nokia set up stands at the ENaCom headquarters, where they presented the equipment that allows them to provide services with 100 megabytes of bandwidth, for a large number of users, for both mobile and fixed wireless communications.

“It is important that the Argentine government has allowed service providers freely choose their providers“, highlighted Juan Bonora, director of Public Relations in Argentina of the Chinese company Huawei.

“The ideal would be to have new frequency bands to provide 5G capacity, “explained Guillermo Wichmann, Technology Manager of Nokia Argentina. For example, Chile last month tendered 150 Megahertz (Mhz) of 5G, on the 3.5 Gigahertz (Ghz) ​​frequency.

“We are working on a radio spectrum plan, then we have to draw up a spectrum regulation and only then determine how we award the frequencies,” he told Clarion the president of ENaCom. And he added: “My suggestion is that in the tender we prioritize the deployment of connectivity, over the economic value of the frequencies.”

Facundo Fernández Begni, Director of Government Relations for South America at Ericsson, assured that “when the regulator decides to auction and the operators implement their 5G networks, there must be a stable regulatory framework, which favors investment “.

Telecom Argentina (a company 40% owned by CVH, a company owned by the shareholders of the Clarín Group) is the first operator that has 10 5G antennas in service in the cities of Buenos Aires and Rosario, together with Huawei and Nokia, respectively, using DSS technology as an intermediate step until the radio spectrum frequencies in which the new cellular networks will be deployed are available.

