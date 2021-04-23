Among all the calls and congratulations he received Alberto Fernandez When he assumed the presidency of the Justicialist Party, one in particular stood out: the extensive letter that the Chinese president sent him Xi Jinping. The president of the Asian giant is also the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party. The gesture is more than a detail: Peronism and the government are strengthening ties with Beijing. This Friday (at 8.30 local time) party authorities of the PJ and the PC will maintain a new Zoom to bring both worlds closer together.

Fernández in principle will not be from the game; much less Xi Jinping. On Thursday it happened that the Argentine president inaugurated in La Matanza the mobile health center that China donated to Argentina. Also, that the Executive confirm the sending of one million doses more Sinopharm vaccines.

Despite the absence of the two presidents, important party and political leaders from both countries and governments will participate in the video call. On the side of the PJ will be present the deputy head of the block of the Frente de Todos en Diputados, Cristina Alvarez Rodriguez, who is also vice president of the PJ; the senator and former chancellor Jorge Taiana; Jose Luis Gioja, a member of the National Party Council; and the brand new Argentine ambassador in Beijing Sabino Vaca Narvaja.

On the part of the Chinese Communist Party, which this year turns 100 in history, they would participate Shen Beili, Vice Minister of the International Department; Wang Yulin, Director General of the Bureau of Latin America and the Caribbean; Y Fu Jie, Deputy Director General of the Bureau of Latin America and the Caribbean.

The idea of ​​the PJ authorities was for Fernández to participate in the videoconference, but the president – who this Thursday participated in the climate summit led by the US president Joe biden– He excused himself due to scheduling problems. On Thursday, Alvarez Rodríguez and the head of the Buenos Aires PJ and Senator of La Cámpora visited Casa Rosada Mariano Recalde. “Maybe they went to convince Alberto,” a purebred Peronist who was aware of the meeting was enthusiastic. In the Government they relativized that possibility.

Last week Fernández told Biden’s envoy José González – who visited him in Olivos – that I would not enable another Chinese base in Argentina. In the Government they insist that the bet on foreign policy is for multilateralism. The contracts signed with China for 4 million vaccines and donations of masks and medical supplies from Beijing stand out. The personal bond between Fernández and Ji Jinping stands out, which was inaugurated on October 29, 2019 and included a phone call last year, several letters and two Argentine ambassadors: Luis Maria Kreckler and Vaca Narvaja.

Last August 12 there had already been a zoom between authorities of the two government parties. On that occasion, the Peronist leaders who participated were, in addition to the then party president, Gioja; the governor of Formosa Gildo Insfran and Taiana. “We need, with absolute sincerity, that growth with social justice that the People’s Republic of China has had may also be a example for Argentina that is suffering the consequences of the pandemic, “said the former governor of San Juan, who admires the process of reducing poverty in the Asian giant.

Gioja cultivated that partisan bond for six years, including trips to Beijing. His first time in China was in 1996 when he traveled to Beijing to promote mining in his province. It is curious, anyway, that while Peronism was not in power, the PC drew a relationship with the PRO.

In 2016, Mauricio Macri received at the Casa Rosada Sun Zhengcai, who was a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Chinese CP. Later, a delegation of pro-PRO authorities traveled to Beijing to meet with their then counterparts from the Asian giant’s ruling party.

From the PJ they insist that the true interest of the Chinese CP resides in the popular parties. They point to the long link between the two parties and countries, which also included a letter of praise from Juan Perón to Mao Zedong.