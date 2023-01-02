Home page politics

Numerous politicians have commented on the attacks on emergency services on New Year’s Eve. They condemn the acts and demand consequences for the perpetrators.

Munich/Berlin – After two years of Corona New Year’s Eve, there was a proper celebration at the turn of the year 2022/23 and there was a bang again. But the balance sheet of the evening is frightening. In Leipzig, a 17-year-old dies, in Austria, an 18-year-old blasts himself away with pyrotechnics. There were attacks on emergency services in many cities. In Berlin alone, 38 attacks on emergency services were documented. The Berlin fire brigade is “stunned” by the incidents. Some politicians are demanding consequences.

After New Year’s Eve chaos: the federal government and the opposition are demanding consequences

New Year’s Eve is not an easy night for the police, fire brigade and emergency services. Not only is the increased volume of operations making the work of the emergency services more difficult, there have also been reports of obstructions during operations and assaults. Chancellor Scholz and the entire federal government condemned the “sometimes massive” attacks on emergency services and journalists “in the strongest terms”, as Deputy Government Spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann said on Monday in Berlin.

This is a level of violence that leaves me stunned and angry,” Home Secretary Nancy Faeser wrote on Twitter on Monday (January 2). The “Penal regulations against chaotic and violent offenders [müssen] be applied and enforced with all consistency,” says Faeser.

Chaos New Year’s Eve in Berlin: Giffey calls for nationwide regulation for firecrackers

The FDP interior expert Konstantin Kuhle called for the perpetrators to have accelerated proceedings under the Code of Criminal Procedure. “Particularly in the case of younger perpetrators” it is “important that punishment takes place quickly”. Meanwhile, Franziska Giffey (SPD) called for nationwide regulation for firecrackers. “There needs to be a nationwide debate about consequences […] give,” Giffey wrote on Twitter on Monday.

“It takes a nationwide approach, a vote in the conference of interior ministers,” Berlin’s governing mayor said on Monday on the Welt television channel. In the debate about the restrictions on firecrackers or bans, there can be no sole solution for Berlin. She wanted to use the chair in the conference of interior ministers to discuss a nationwide regulation there.

After attacks on emergency services: Union demands equipment with body cameras

The Union faction in the Bundestag suggested equipping the emergency services with video technology. “Police forces should be equipped with body cameras and emergency vehicles with so-called dashcams so that criminals can be quickly identified and punished with the necessary severity by the court,” said the domestic spokesman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Alexander Throm (CDU), the AFP news agency. The German Fire Brigade Association also spoke out in favor of the use of cameras.

In addition to the chaotic New Year's Eve, a New Year's Eve video by Federal Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht caused a lot of ridicule on social media. (vk with afp)