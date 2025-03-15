The movements around the Prisa Group have revealed a meeting in which the Minister of Digital Transformation, Óscar López, and the newly appointed president of Telefónica, Marc Murtrathey tried to convince the executives of the Vivendi media group so that … sell your 12% In the Spanish media conglomerate to other investors related to the government. This is what the French newspaper ‘Le Point’ In an information in which those alleged pressures that would have arrived days before the president of Hurry New television channel close to Moncloa’s interests.

In that information, published this Saturday, the French newspaper explains that this meeting, which would have taken place on February 12 in Paris, was pressed to Vivendi to accept The offer that was going to receive by the group of shareholders related to the Executive, made up of Global Alconaba, Adolfo Utor (Balearia) and Diego Prieto.

In fact, they would have come to threaten Vivendi with the Rupture of the advertising agreement which he maintains with Telefónica through his subsidiary Havas. However, according to this digital, Arnaud de Puyfontaine, general director of Vivendi, insisted on the consequences to which they could be exposed in case of resolving a signed contract.

The novelty of this information is that Includes in the equation of these pressures Marc Murtra himself, about whom a good part of the looks of the business sector are directed by considering the executive a Trojan horse within Telefónica that can serve the government to achieve their media and business interests.

Murtra has been enough for a little more than a month and a half to take an absolute turnaround to the board of directive of the previous stage with José María Álvarez-Pallete in front. And, by extension, to Movistar+, the payment television of the great Spanish operator, where he has placed replacing Sergio Oslé, as non -executive president, Javier de Paz, historical counselor of the company linked to the PSOE, especially with former president José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.

The trigger for this entire situation in a hurry arrived at the end of February, when the maximum shareholder (with 29.8% of the capital) and president of the Joseph Oughurlian group, summoned a new advice extraordinary with the firm objective of resume control lost by internal disagreements In the company. After paralyzing only one day before the plans of the Executive of Hurry Media, Carlos Núñez – to take a new television license prepared by the Government of Pedro Sánchez -, Ooughurlian put their own plans on the table of his advisors: surround himself with professionals of his total confidence and re -take the reins of his business project. The initiative immediately forced the resignation from Núñez himself And he left the departure of José Miguel Contreras, the general director.

From that moment, rumors are continuous about the possibility that Oughourlian can be unbridled on the power of the media group, for which the action of other investors willing to form an alternative majority in the Board of Shareholders of the Corporation.