The Government has already sealed the approval of the General State Budgets (PGE) of 2022 after overcoming the last obstacle that remained on the road, that of the Audiovisual Law. Esquerraya had reached with the PSOE a pre-agreement of quotas and percentages for Catalan, Basque and Galician in the new regulation, but everything was blown up when the Executive admitted that it could not apply those requirements to platforms with offices abroad such as HBO or Netflix. The independentistas then threatened to put the approval of the accounts at risk thanks to the weight of their 13 deputies, which opened a new negotiating process. A dispute that was settled this Wednesday after Moncloa guaranteed a minimum annual production of content in these languages ​​that will be financed by the platforms that broadcast throughout the State, regardless of where its headquarters are located.

As announced by the Republicans, each year a minimum of 15 million euros will be allocated to production in these official languages. This implies 15% of the 70% of the total funding that the state already requires from all platforms (including Netflix, HBO or Amazon) to dedicate to “independent productions.”

This model also prevents Budgets, which are currently being processed in the Senate, from returning to Congress and being delayed beyond what the Government wanted. Instead of allocating a specific budget item, which would require an amendment, they have opted for the so-called “advance financing obligation”, which was already foreseen in the Government’s preliminary draft but only affected traditional public televisions. After the negotiations, it is transferred to all the platforms operating in Spain

The agreement also includes the creation of a dubbing and subtitling fund that operators will have to incorporate into their catalogs. “As an example, the ‘Squid Game’ on duty would be dubbed into Catalan,” they defend from Esquerra. It is guaranteed that a minimum of 15% of the state’s public linear television production is broadcast in Catalan, Basque or Galician, and the Catalan sign language is incorporated. “If the government law seeks to attract platforms to Spain, they will have to comply with those quotas. And Spanish platforms, such as Movistar or Atresmedia, will already have to guarantee that 6% of their catalog is in Catalan, “the sovereignists decide. However, they renounce forcing the large multinational platforms to have that 6% of their catalog in those languages, something that the first vice president, Nadia Calviño, defined as “unfeasible.”

Asked about this question, the PSOE parliamentary spokesman, Héctor Gómez, preferred to downplay these concessions and value the law as a whole. «It has extraordinary validity as an instrument. It will be a turning point for the audiovisual sector in our country, “he settled. And although he preferred not to enter to assess the fine print, he did ensure that the agreement conforms to the European directive.

In return, Esquerra withdraws the 17 amendments to the Budgets that he registered in the Senate two weeks ago, a pressure movement with which he sought to put the PSOE back at the negotiating table. The Government ensures, for its part, that the accounts will practically be approved without adding any of the 3,952 amendments presented in the Senate, as happened last year. The text will be able to pass the process next Tuesday without having to return to Congress, which will allow the Budgets to enter into force on January 1, as the Executive intended from the beginning.

Dialogue table



Another of the battle horses between the two parties revolved around equating the retirement age of the Mossos d’Esquadra or the Navarra Foral Police to that of other security forces such as the Ertzaintza, who can retire early at 60 years. The State will be responsible for the “full cost of the overpricing of this early retirement” and will be effective as of the first quarter of 2022. In addition to eliminating the item consigned for the improvement reforms of the facilities of the Headquarters of the National Police in Vía Laietana, in Barcelona, ​​whose closure is one of the historical aspirations of independence.

From Catalonia, the spokesperson for Esquerra, Marta Vilalta, recognizes that these agreements with the Government “will provide stability, firmness and constancy” to the dialogue process that Moncloa and Generalitat keep open. The table between the two executives is scheduled to meet again in January.