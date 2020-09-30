The first vice president of the Government, Carmen Calvo, meeting in the Congress of Deputies with the leaders of Ciudadanos Edmundo Bal and José María Espejo-Saavedra. / Europa Press

He had traveled a long way, in discreet conversations in which the fiscal reform of the next Budgets was being discussed. Moncloa and Ciudadanos agreed to rule out a generalized tax increase and were negotiating some “surgical” upward revisions, according to sources familiar with those conversations. However, the irruption of Pablo Iglesias, who demanded that the two coalition partners agree on the Budget project beforehand, has frozen negotiations with the party of Inés Arrimadas.

The relationship between the Government and Citizens is fluid and the dialogue between both parties has not been interrupted despite Pablo Iglesias’ movement or the Government’s nods to ERC, with the announcement that the process of pardons to the prisoners of you process and the intention to approve a reform of the crime of sedition. But before, in the last days of August, the leader of Podemos struck at the table demanding a first pact from the PSOE between the partners, La Moncloa and the party of Inés Arrimadas had advanced in talks outside the spotlight on the tax reform. of the Budgets, according to sources familiar with these contacts. The Executive had also spoken with Cs about its plans for the spending ceiling and the deficit.

In those discreet conversations, which Cs had with the Ministry of Finance and with La Moncloa through the open channel between the Secretary General of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, and the Deputy Secretary General for Citizens, Carlos Cuadrado, there was harmony. The PSOE and the Arrimadas party agree to park a wide tax increase as pointed out in the investiture agreement between Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias, but they were reviewing some deductions and specific increases. At the same time, they analyzed selective reductions of other taxes.

The Heritage tax was outside the Budgets, according to those contacts between the Government and Cs. The type of Societies was not touched either, although they were discussing the deduction regime. Cs was open to studying an increase in personal income tax to income of more than 300,000 euros, a symbolic rebound to satisfy Podemos, and to assess an increase of one point in the diesel tax. The main disagreement was on the VAT reform.

The Government and Cs also spoke of the spending ceiling and the deficit: the Arrimadas party liked the melody and believed that there could be an agreement. The Executive transmitted to Cs that it is studying whether it is possible not to have to set a spending ceiling due to the exceptional situation derived from the pandemic, and that it is still waiting for Brussels to have clear numbers on the deficit. Both parties insist, however, that the negotiation was far from being closed.

Talks with Cs are currently on hold in the absence of the PSOE and Podemos agreeing on the starting document of the budget pact. Iglesias launched a pulse on the PSOE and managed to get the Socialists to commit themselves first to agreeing with their partners in the cabinet on the Budget project. The Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, and Nacho Álvarez, Secretary of State for Social Economy and negotiator for United We Can, are still outlining the document that they will present to the groups. Cs pressures the Executive to sit down and talk but Moncloa’s response is that there is still no white smoke with Podemos. The intention of the Government is to agree with its partners a pact that Citizens can also approve.

Winks to ERC

Negotiation with the Arrimadas party has been halted pending that agreement between the coalition partners, but not because of the Government’s nods to ERC with the announcement that the pardons to the pro-independence leaders have begun to be processed and work in a reform of the crime of sedition. Ciudadanos is willing to move forward in the negotiation of Budgets, although it is also alert to the progress of possible concessions to ERC.

At the moment, in Cs they do not see sufficient reasons to break with the Government but there was tension after the announcement of the Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo. In a high-level conversation after Campo’s words, La Moncloa explained to Cs that if he did not process the request for pardons he could prevaricate, and that he made public the beginning of the procedures so that the Government could not be reproached for hiding the process. At the top of the Arrimadas party they believe that Sánchez does not intend to pardon the pro-independence leaders and they understand that the Executive is obliged to process the petition in accordance with regulations. Now, these gestures internally stress the party and Arrimadas will also have pressure from his own to break if the PSOE advances along that path of winks to the independence movement. “They are making it almost impossible for us. How many gestures has the PSOE made to Cs? The only one, place ourselves in the photo of Colón. It is touching the nerve ”, complains a leader of Cs.

The other problem they observe in Cs is that the PSOE does not guarantee that it will choose partners: its interlocutors insist that they are looking for “country” Budgets with more support than those of the majority of Sánchez’s inauguration. This Tuesday, the Minister of Finance stressed that the Accounts will be negotiated “very especially” with these groups. Moncloa believes that it can get Cs to join that equation but in the direction of Arrimadas they assure that they will not go through that ring and that the PSOE will have to choose between ERC or Cs. “If they want us to be another dish to balance, they are wrong. We will not be ”, ditches a close collaborator of Arrimadas, although aware that the game continues to be played with several decks.